English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Andhra Pradesh Tops Ease of Doing Business Ranking, Telangana Comes Second
Others in the top ten are Haryana (3), Jharkhand (4), Gujarat (5), Chhattisgarh (6), Madhya Pradesh (7), Karnataka (8), Rajasthan (9) and West Bengal (10). Meghalaya was ranked last at 36th position.
File photo of Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu.
New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh has topped the ease of doing annual business ranking of states and Union Territories by the World Bank and Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP). Telangana and Haryana are at the second and third positions, respectively, according to a statement issued by DIPP.
Others in the top ten are Jharkhand (4), Gujarat (5), Chhattisgarh (6), Madhya Pradesh (7), Karnataka (8), Rajasthan (9) and West Bengal (10). Meghalaya was ranked last at 36th position.
DIPP in collaboration with the World Bank conducts an annual reform exercise for all States/UTs under the Business Reform Action Plan (BRAP). "A large number of states have made significant progress in reforms suggested in BRAP 2017," it said.
The assessment under the BRAP 2017 is based on a combined score consisting of reform evidence score that is based on evidence uploaded by States/UTs and feedback score that is based on response garnered from the actual users of the services provided to the businesses.
DIPP said 17 states have achieved a reform evidence score of more than 90 per cent and 15 have achieved a combined score of 90 per cent and more.
"The states which have achieved 80 per cent or more reforms evidence score represent 84 per cent of the country's area, 90 per cent of the country's population and 79 per cent of India's GDP," it said. Number of reform actions implemented under BRAP 2017 increased to 7,758 from 2,532 in 2015.
Also Watch
Others in the top ten are Jharkhand (4), Gujarat (5), Chhattisgarh (6), Madhya Pradesh (7), Karnataka (8), Rajasthan (9) and West Bengal (10). Meghalaya was ranked last at 36th position.
DIPP in collaboration with the World Bank conducts an annual reform exercise for all States/UTs under the Business Reform Action Plan (BRAP). "A large number of states have made significant progress in reforms suggested in BRAP 2017," it said.
The assessment under the BRAP 2017 is based on a combined score consisting of reform evidence score that is based on evidence uploaded by States/UTs and feedback score that is based on response garnered from the actual users of the services provided to the businesses.
DIPP said 17 states have achieved a reform evidence score of more than 90 per cent and 15 have achieved a combined score of 90 per cent and more.
"The states which have achieved 80 per cent or more reforms evidence score represent 84 per cent of the country's area, 90 per cent of the country's population and 79 per cent of India's GDP," it said. Number of reform actions implemented under BRAP 2017 increased to 7,758 from 2,532 in 2015.
Also Watch
-
Thousand Crores Spent: Why Floods Hit Mumbai Every Year
-
Sunday 08 July , 2018
New NET, NEET, JEE (Mains) As National Testing Agency Takes Over: A Look At What Has Changed
-
Friday 06 July , 2018
Meet the Indian Doctor Who Braves Bullets to Serve Thousands in Volatile Gaza
-
Friday 06 July , 2018
Between Brazil And Belgium, Who Will Make It To The Finals?
-
Thursday 05 July , 2018
Creating New Memories With Old Songs: Sanam, The Band That Redefined The Meaning of Renditions
Thousand Crores Spent: Why Floods Hit Mumbai Every Year
Sunday 08 July , 2018 New NET, NEET, JEE (Mains) As National Testing Agency Takes Over: A Look At What Has Changed
Friday 06 July , 2018 Meet the Indian Doctor Who Braves Bullets to Serve Thousands in Volatile Gaza
Friday 06 July , 2018 Between Brazil And Belgium, Who Will Make It To The Finals?
Thursday 05 July , 2018 Creating New Memories With Old Songs: Sanam, The Band That Redefined The Meaning of Renditions
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,025.70
|+28.60
|+2.87
|TCS
|1,875.10
|-7.90
|-0.42
|Yes Bank
|371.40
|+8.10
|+2.23
|IndusInd Bank
|1,935.10
|-23.20
|-1.18
|HDFC Bank
|2,146.40
|+20.75
|+0.98
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Vent
|482.60
|+3.25
|+0.68
|TCS
|1,877.00
|-10.65
|-0.56
|Maruti Suzuki
|9,531.05
|+161.60
|+1.72
|Reliance
|1,025.75
|+30.10
|+3.02
|ICICI Bank
|273.40
|+2.15
|+0.79
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|GAIL
|363.95
|+16.55
|+4.76
|Hindalco
|229.05
|+7.00
|+3.15
|Reliance
|1,025.70
|+28.60
|+2.87
|Coal India
|278.45
|+7.30
|+2.69
|Bajaj Auto
|3,093.95
|+75.80
|+2.51
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,025.75
|+30.10
|+3.02
|Yes Bank
|371.25
|+9.35
|+2.58
|Coal India
|278.00
|+6.95
|+2.56
|Bajaj Auto
|3,089.05
|+71.10
|+2.36
|Wipro
|271.10
|+6.00
|+2.26
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HPCL
|268.30
|-4.45
|-1.63
|IOC
|155.25
|-2.05
|-1.30
|IndusInd Bank
|1,935.10
|-23.20
|-1.18
|Indiabulls Hsg
|1,143.65
|-11.95
|-1.03
|Lupin
|902.85
|-8.65
|-0.95
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Sun Pharma
|562.40
|-7.05
|-1.24
|IndusInd Bank
|1,934.10
|-20.50
|-1.05
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,372.45
|-13.25
|-0.96
|Hero Motocorp
|3,592.15
|-30.05
|-0.83
|TCS
|1,877.00
|-10.65
|-0.56
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Shehzad to Warne – Cricketers Caught in the Doping Net
- Edwin Van der Sar Backs Belgium to Lift First FIFA World Cup Crown
- Chandigarh Traffic Police to Issue Challan of Rs 300 for not Using Car’s Side View Mirrors
- The Person Who Played Cupid in Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas Love Story is Finally Revealed
- Amazon Prime Day Sale Starts July 16: Here Are The Details