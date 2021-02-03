Meet Andy Jassy, Amazon's New CEO Who Has Been With Jeff Bezos for Last 24 Years

Andy Jassy is all set to take over as the next CEO of Amazon, replacing Jeff Bezos, Amazon announced on Tuesday. Bezos, who founded Amazon as an online bookstore and built it into a shopping and entertainment behemoth, was CEO for nearly 30 years and will now assume the position of executive chairman.

Andy Jassy, on the other hand, started with the company as a marketing manager in 1997 —three years after it was founded — and, over the next decades, helped to turn Amazon into a profitable tech firm.

Jassy, 53, had long been rumoured to be a potential Bezos successor. His ascension as CEO won’t take place until the third quarter of 2021.

Jassy currently leads the company’s cloud computing offshoot, Amazon Web Services, which provides a range of online services for businesses, and is one of the most profitable divisions of the e-commerce giant.

A graduate of Harvard Business School, Jassy founded AWS in 2003 and became its CEO in 2016. Under Jassy’s leadership, the division grew to a cloud platform used by millions, signing major customers including Verizon, McDonald’s and Honeywell.

The service competes with Microsoft Corp’s Azure and Alphabet Inc’s Google Cloud. It brought in USD 12.7 billion in the most recent quarter, up 28 percent from a year ago.

Jassy was paid a total of USD 348,809 in 2019, according to Amazon’s most recent proxy statements. He also owns about 85,000 shares in the company, valued at USD 287.3 million as of Tuesday, according to CNBC.

His net worth was estimated at USD 394 million in November 2020. In Amazon’s early years, Jassy reportedly took on the role of “Jeff Bezos’s Shadow.”

This position kept him at Bezos’ side daily as the two surveyed the company and moved toward developing AWS, according to a 2015 Forbes profile of Jassy. In his statement on Tuesday, Bezos said Jassy was “well known inside the company and has been at Amazon almost as long as I have.” “He will be an outstanding leader, and he has my full confidence,” Bezos said.

Jassy grew up in Scarsdale and attended Scarsdale High School. His father, Everett L. Jassy, was a senior partner at Dewey Ballantine, a major corporate law firm based in New York City. Jassy graduated from Harvard College and then earned his MBA at the Ivy’s business school. He has been married to Elana Rochelle Caplan since 1997. The couple have two children and live in Seattle. A self-proclaimed music and sports fan, Jassy is also a minority owner of the NHL’s Seattle Kraken.