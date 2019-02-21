English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Anil Ambani-Led Reliance Capital Invites Nippon Life to Acquire Its Stake in Asset Management JV
Anil Ambani-led Reliance Group companies have been trying to monetise some of their assets and bring down the debt significantly.
File photo of Anil Ambani.
Loading...
New Delhi: Anil Ambani-led Reliance Capital (RCap) on Thursday said it has invited Nippon Life Insurance to acquire up to 42.88 per cent, which is its entire stake, in Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management Ltd (RNAM).
Japan's Nippon Life Insurance Co. Ltd. already holds 42.88 per cent stake in RNAM.
"Reliance Capital Ltd has invited its partner, Nippon Life Insurance Co Ltd to make an offer to acquire up to 42.88 per cent stake held by Reliance Capital in Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management Ltd," Reliance Capital said in a regulatory filing.
The company said it will make further announcements at the appropriate time.
As per BSE data, as on December 31, 2018, Reliance Capital held 42.9 per cent stake in Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management Ltd.
Anil Ambani-led Reliance Group companies have been trying to monetise some of their assets and bring down the debt significantly.
The Supreme Court on Wednesday held RCom chairman Anil Ambani and two others guilty of contempt of court for violating its order by not paying dues of Rs 550 crore to Ericsson, and said they faced a three-month jail term if Rs 453 crore was not paid to Ericsson in four weeks.
The apex court said Ambani and the others will have to purge contempt by paying Rs 453 crore to Ericsson in four weeks.
Japan's Nippon Life Insurance Co. Ltd. already holds 42.88 per cent stake in RNAM.
"Reliance Capital Ltd has invited its partner, Nippon Life Insurance Co Ltd to make an offer to acquire up to 42.88 per cent stake held by Reliance Capital in Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management Ltd," Reliance Capital said in a regulatory filing.
The company said it will make further announcements at the appropriate time.
As per BSE data, as on December 31, 2018, Reliance Capital held 42.9 per cent stake in Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management Ltd.
Anil Ambani-led Reliance Group companies have been trying to monetise some of their assets and bring down the debt significantly.
The Supreme Court on Wednesday held RCom chairman Anil Ambani and two others guilty of contempt of court for violating its order by not paying dues of Rs 550 crore to Ericsson, and said they faced a three-month jail term if Rs 453 crore was not paid to Ericsson in four weeks.
The apex court said Ambani and the others will have to purge contempt by paying Rs 453 crore to Ericsson in four weeks.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Pulwama Attack Backlash: Can Universities Discriminate Against Kashmiri Students?
-
Saturday 16 February , 2019
Why Crown Prince MBS’s Visit is Significant For India's Interests in Afghanistan: World in Flux
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Pulwama Attack Backlash: Can Universities Discriminate Against Kashmiri Students?
Saturday 16 February , 2019 Why Crown Prince MBS’s Visit is Significant For India's Interests in Afghanistan: World in Flux
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tech Mahindra
|829.80
|2.14
|Reliance
|1,248.70
|1.16
|TCS
|1,934.60
|1.04
|ICICI Bank
|351.90
|1.94
|Indiabulls Hsg
|677.15
|4.95
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Apollo Hospital
|1,149.40
|1.56
|Tech Mahindra
|830.00
|2.25
|GRUH Finance
|248.25
|2.37
|Rel Capital
|157.55
|8.62
|Relaxo Footwear
|735.50
|-1.16
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|677.15
|4.95
|Vedanta
|164.75
|2.81
|Tata Motors
|168.90
|2.49
|ONGC
|147.35
|2.29
|Tata Steel
|501.35
|2.08
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Vedanta
|164.80
|2.90
|Tata Motors
|169.00
|2.52
|ONGC
|147.10
|2.12
|Tata Steel
|501.00
|2.12
|ICICI Bank
|351.50
|1.83
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Infratel
|309.40
|-2.77
|BPCL
|335.30
|-1.70
|Bharti Airtel
|304.20
|-1.55
|Yes Bank
|215.20
|-1.22
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,786.45
|-0.93
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Airtel
|304.55
|-1.62
|Yes Bank
|215.20
|-1.24
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,790.30
|-0.85
|Infosys
|735.70
|-0.59
|Coal India
|213.85
|-0.67
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Deepika Padukone Reveals Husband Ranveer Singh Takes Much More Time Than Her to Get Ready
- Virgin Atlantic Flight Reaches Speed of 1300 Kilometers Per Hour; Sets New Record
- Aamir Khan and Rishi Kapoor Bond in New York, Neetu Calls Him a 'True Superstar'
- Kesari Trailer: Akshay Kumar Is Ready for the Battle of Saragarhi
- Australian With 'Kundigraber' Surname Gets a Friendly Advice from Kerala Man
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results