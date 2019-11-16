Anil Ambani Resigns as Director of Reliance Communications
According to the filing, Ambani along with Chhaya Virani, Ryna Karani, Manjari Kacker, Suresh Rangachar have resigned as directors of RCom.
File photo of Anil Ambani. (Reuters)
New Delhi: Anil Ambani has resigned as director of Reliance Communications, the debt-ridden company said in a filing on Saturday.
According to the filing, Ambani along with Chhaya Virani, Ryna Karani, Manjari Kacker, Suresh Rangachar have resigned as directors of RCom.
"Your good office may also note that Shri Manikantan V., has also tendered his resignation as a director and Chief Financial Officer of the Company earlier. The aforementioned resignations shall be put up to the committee of creditors of the Company for their consideration," the filing added.
RCom, which is currently going through insolvency process, has posted a consolidated loss of Rs 30,142 crore for July-September 2019 due to provisioning for liabilities after the Supreme Court ruling on statutory dues.
