Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Business
1-min read

Anil Ambani Resigns as Director of Reliance Communications

According to the filing, Ambani along with Chhaya Virani, Ryna Karani, Manjari Kacker, Suresh Rangachar have resigned as directors of RCom.

PTI

Updated:November 16, 2019, 4:15 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Anil Ambani, chairman of the Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group, arrives at the Elysee Palace to attend a meeting with French President Francois Hollande in Paris, France, February 21, 2017. REUTERS/
File photo of Anil Ambani. (Reuters)

New Delhi: Anil Ambani has resigned as director of Reliance Communications, the debt-ridden company said in a filing on Saturday.

According to the filing, Ambani along with Chhaya Virani, Ryna Karani, Manjari Kacker, Suresh Rangachar have resigned as directors of RCom.

"Your good office may also note that Shri Manikantan V., has also tendered his resignation as a director and Chief Financial Officer of the Company earlier. The aforementioned resignations shall be put up to the committee of creditors of the Company for their consideration," the filing added.

RCom, which is currently going through insolvency process, has posted a consolidated loss of Rs 30,142 crore for July-September 2019 due to provisioning for liabilities after the Supreme Court ruling on statutory dues.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
NIFTY 50

11,895.45 +23.35 ( +0.20%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI 321.90 5.20
Bharti Airtel 393.05 8.43
ICICI Bank 499.85 0.24
Reliance 1,470.85 0.55
Yes Bank 68.70 -0.07
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Cipla 463.10 2.57
SBI 322.00 5.19
Bharti Airtel 393.20 8.42
Eris Life 410.15 -0.19
Yes Bank 68.70 -0.07
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Infratel 227.15 8.87
Bharti Airtel 393.05 8.43
SBI 321.90 5.20
Grasim 755.15 2.89
Cipla 463.25 2.63
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 393.20 8.42
SBI 322.00 5.19
Kotak Mahindra 1,623.00 1.60
Sun Pharma 414.90 1.18
Tata Motors 168.60 0.96
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
IOC 131.70 -3.76
Hero Motocorp 2,543.20 -1.87
BPCL 506.55 -1.57
Maruti Suzuki 7,147.20 -1.38
Vedanta 142.10 -1.32
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Hero Motocorp 2,542.85 -1.85
Maruti Suzuki 7,147.00 -1.38
ITC 250.65 -1.30
Vedanta 142.10 -1.29
NTPC 117.20 -1.14
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram