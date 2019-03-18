English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Anil Ambani's RCom Pays 462 Crore Dues to Ericsson a Day Before Supreme Court Deadline Ends
RCom owes a total 571 crore rupees to Ericsson, including a one-time settlement of 550 crore rupees and interest payments of 21 crore rupees.
File photo of Anil Ambani. (Reuters)
Swedish telecom equipment maker Ericsson has received 462 crore rupees ($67.42 million) from Indian telecom firm Reliance Communications Ltd (RCom), a spokeswoman for Ericsson said on Monday.
Late last month, Supreme Court had ordered Anil Ambani's RCom and two of its directors to pay Ericsson 450 crore rupees within four weeks or face a three-month jail term for contempt of court.
Around a week before the Supreme Court order to pay up, Anil Ambani-led Reliance Group got into a bitter spat with L&T Finance and certain companies of the Edelweiss Group.
