Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Anil Ambani's Reliance Group Stocks See Huge Rally; Reliance Infra Surges 25%

Reliance Capital climbed as much as 17.8%, Reliance Power gained 14%, Reliance Home Finance was up 10%, Reliance Naval and Engineering shot up 8.8% while Reliance Communications rose 4%.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 26, 2019, 4:25 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Anil Ambani's Reliance Group Stocks See Huge Rally; Reliance Infra Surges 25%
Reliance Group Chairman Anil Ambani (Image: PTI)
Loading...

Stocks of Anil Ambani-run Reliance Group companies bounced back strongly on Wednesday, with Reliance Infrastructure Ltd surging as much as 25% after the company said it has bagged Rs 7,000 croreVersova-Bandra Sea Link project contract from Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) in Mumbai.

The rally in Reliance Infrastructure pushed up other stocks of the group, too. Reliance Capital climbed as much as 17.8%, Reliance Power gained 14%, Reliance Home Finance was up 10%, Reliance Naval and Engineering shot up 8.8% while Reliance Communications rose 4%.

The Versova-Bandra Sea Link is a marquee project with a length of 17.17 km, which is three times the length of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link of 5.6 km. Reliance Infrastructure said it is fully geared to deliver the project in 60 months from the appointed date of 24 June 2019 as per the contract.

The Reliance Group stocks have had a tough run in the last few weeks. Reliance Infrastructure reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 3,301 crore in the March quarter, its biggest ever loss. Last week, ratings agency India Ratings also downgraded its long-term issuer rating to ‘D - Issuer Not Cooperating’.

Meanwhile, PwC had resigned as the statutory auditor of Reliance Capital and Reliance Home Finance citing ‘certain observations’ during its ongoing assessment of FY18-19. PwC had said that Reliance Capital disputed the observations highlighted by the audit firm and did not convene an audit committee meeting within the expected time. The companies, however, denied any wrongdoing.

Last week, Reliance Capital said it has repaid Rs 875 crore of outstanding commercial paper in the last two months, and that it will repay the balance Rs 75 crore by its maturity date.

“ICRA had revised the ratings on our Short-Term Debt Programme (CPs) of Rs 950 crore to A4 on April 26. The ICRA rating will thereupon stand terminated,” it said in a regulatory filing on Friday.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

39,592.08 +157.14 ( +0.40%)

NIFTY 50

11,847.55 +51.10 ( +0.43%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 612.25 -1.50
Yes Bank 113.05 2.73
Axis Bank 788.60 0.89
Reliance 1,294.15 -0.13
Tata Steel 510.60 2.53
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
HDFC Bank 2,467.10 1.58
Bharti Airtel 345.50 -0.85
Indiabulls Hsg 612.05 -1.56
Yes Bank 113.10 2.77
SBI Life Insura 716.55 6.17
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 177.85 4.40
Power Grid Corp 209.65 3.99
JSW Steel 277.15 3.78
Sun Pharma 399.45 3.55
Hindalco 208.35 2.89
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 177.85 4.40
Power Grid Corp 209.85 4.12
Sun Pharma 399.30 3.59
Yes Bank 113.10 2.77
Tata Steel 510.50 2.59
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Britannia 2,732.90 -2.66
Indiabulls Hsg 612.25 -1.50
Infosys 739.20 -1.19
IndusInd Bank 1,434.80 -1.02
Bharti Airtel 345.55 -0.87
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Infosys 739.65 -1.12
IndusInd Bank 1,435.30 -1.02
Bharti Airtel 345.50 -0.85
Maruti Suzuki 6,477.00 -0.68
TCS 2,253.70 -0.58
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram