1-MIN READ

APEC Ministers Say Free And Fair Trade Key For Economic Recovery

KUALA LUMPUR: Ministers from Asia-Pacific countries on Tuesday said free, fair and non-discriminatory trade practices were key to economic recovery during the coronavirus pandemic.

Ministers from the 21 countries in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) group also said in a joint statement that any emergency trade measures designed to address COVID-19 should be targeted, proportionate and not create unnecessary barriers to trade.

“We recognise the importance of a free, open, fair, non-discriminatory, transparent and predictable trade and investment environment to drive economic recovery at such a challenging time,” the ministers said.

  • First Published: November 16, 2020, 23:06 IST
