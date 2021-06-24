Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Sharda Motor Industries, Piramal Enterprises: Top Stocks for Investors on June 24

The Indian stock market is likely to open on a flat note on Thursday as stocks in Asian peers opened mixed. At 7:10 am, the SGX Nifty was trading 8.50 points or 0.05 percent higher at 15,704.00, indicating a flat start for the broader index in India, cncbctv18.com reported.

Top stock to look for the day:

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise: India’s largest healthcare companyon June 23 announced the transfer of its pharmacy distribution business, including online technology platform Apollo 24/7 on a slump sale basis, and its shareholding in Apollo Medicals Pvt Ltd to its newly formed wholly-owned subsidiary — Apollo HealthCo Ltd. This was donefor a proposed consideration of Rs 1,210 crore. Meanwhile, the company reported 169.89 crore net profit in Q4FY21, against Rs 209.6 crore in the corresponding period of previous year.

Piramal Enterprises: The company’s board is to meet on June 28 to consider issuing NCDs up to Rs 1,000 crore on private placement basis.

Tata Motors: The company’s Managing Director and CEO Guenter Butschek will step down from his role on June 30 to continue as a consultant to the company till the end of FY22.

Allcargo Logistics: The company’s Q4FY21 consolidated profit fell to Rs 5.91 crore from Rs 54.06 crore in the same period a year ago. While revenue jumped to Rs 3,349.31 crore from Rs 1,870.96 crore, YoY.

Sharda Motor Industries: The company reported a consolidated profit of Rs 25.91 crore for Q4FY21 against Rs 6.19 crore in Q4FY20, revenue increased to Rs 604.16 crore from Rs 237.07 crore, YoY. The company has also approved the JV between Sharda Motor Industries, and Kinetic Green Energy and Power Solutions.

Andrew Yule & Company: The company reported a consolidated loss at Rs 16.56 crore in Q4FY21 against a loss of Rs 30.34 crore in the corresponding period a year ago. Revenue rose to Rs 57.99 crore from Rs 41.92 crore, YoY.

Godawari Power and Ispat: The Government of India has accorded its environment clearance for enhancement of iron ore production capacity from 1.405 MTPA to 2.35 MTPA at Ari Dongri Iron Ore Mines, in Chhattisgarh and for setting up of beneficiation plant of 0.6 MTPA capacity.

Speciality Restaurants: The company reported a consolidated profit of Rs 8.43 crore in Q4FY21 against a loss of Rs 37.11 crore in Q4FY20. Revenue dropped to Rs 65.42 crore from Rs 75.41 crore, YoY.

Orchid Pharma: Promoter Dhanuka Laboratories proposed to offload 32,80,115 equity shares or 8.04 percent of total paid-up equity via offer for sale, on June 24 and June 25.

Spandana Sphoorty Financial: The company has raised Rs 337.5 crore through the issuance of market-linked debentures (MLD).

Schneider Electric Infrastructure: The company reported a net loss to Rs 11.25 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 25.74 crore Q4FY20, mainly on the back of higher revenues. Also, total income increased to Rs 258.22 crore from Rs 231.50 crore, YoY.

Earnings: Ashok Leyland, Allied Computers International, Bodal Chemicals, Essar Shipping, Future Supply Chain Solutions, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation, Mishra Dhatu Nigam, Mudra Financial Services, PTC India, South India Paper Mills and West Coast Paper Mills among others will release their quarterly earnings on June 24.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here