GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

Apple Hits Record High After Buffett's Berkshire Increases Stake

Buffett's increased stake, which was confirmed by a representative of the billionaire investor, pushed Apple's shares up as much as 4.2 percent to $184.25, taking the company's market value to about $906 billion.

Reuters

Updated:May 5, 2018, 3:00 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Apple Hits Record High After Buffett's Berkshire Increases Stake
(Image: Reuters)
Apple Inc's stock hit an all-time high on Friday after Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc disclosed it bought an additional 75 million shares of the iPhone maker in the first three months of the year.

Buffett's increased stake, which was confirmed by a representative of the billionaire investor, pushed Apple's shares up as much as 4.2 percent to $184.25, taking the company's market value to about $906 billion.

Apple declined to comment on Friday.

"If you look at Apple, I think it earns almost twice as much as the second most profitable company in the United States," Buffett told CNBC, which first reported the news on Thursday.

Friday's rise was the stock's second significant gain this week after the Cupertino, California-based company surprised Wall Street on Tuesday with resilient iPhone sales and quarterly results that topped expectations.

Daniel Morgan, an investor in Apple, said it is "not surprising to see Buffet take a big position" in the company.

"He is an old 'Graham and Dodd' value investor," said Morgan, who is a portfolio manager at Synovus Trust Company, which holds 270,415 shares in Apple.

Buffett's commitment to Apple over the past two years has surprised many, given his historical aversion to companies associated with the technology sector.

"I think Apple was much more of a consumer products business," Buffett had said last May in a Berkshire Hathaway's annual shareholders meeting.

Berkshire's initial investment in Apple was small, suggesting it was made by one of Buffett's investment deputies. But with the latest stake purchase, it has grown to a massive 240.3 million shares worth $42.5 billion.

In February, Berkshire said its Apple stake grew by about 23 percent since the end of September to roughly 165.3 million shares.

Recently, Berkshire almost sold out its entire investment in IBM Corp and at the same time bought more Apple shares.

"They are two different types of decisions. And I was wrong on the first one (IBM), and we'll find out whether I'm right or wrong on the second (Apple)," Buffett had said a year ago.

There may also be another reason for the investment: Berkshire's cash pile of $116 billion.

The investment company has not made a major acquisition for more than two years and Buffett had said in his latest annual letter that he wanted to acquire one or more "huge" non-insurance companies to reduce Berkshire's cash and equivalents.

Buying Apple shares partly accomplishes that, even though Buffett would prefer to buy whole companies.

Berkshire typically discloses its largest common stock holdings and percentage stakes in its quarterly and annual reports.

The report for the first quarter is set for release on Saturday morning, just before Berkshire's annual shareholder meeting in Omaha, Nebraska, Buffett's hometown.

Up to Friday's close, Apple stock had risen 9.8 percent since Berkshire disclosed on Feb.14 that it had raised its stake in the company. The shares closed up 3.9 percent at $183.83 on Friday.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Puja Menon
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

34,915.38 -187.76 ( -0.53%)

Nifty 50

10,618.25 -61.40 ( -0.57%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
PC Jeweller 174.65 +53.20 +43.80
NIIT Tech 1,028.20 -31.90 -3.01
Hexaware Tech 387.90 -65.70 -14.48
Bharti Airtel 396.75 -7.65 -1.89
Vedanta 281.65 -4.55 -1.59
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
PC Jeweller 174.55 +53.10 +43.72
NIIT Tech 1,027.90 -31.10 -2.94
HDFC 1,912.05 -10.85 -0.56
SBI 241.95 +0.15 +0.06
Bombay Dyeing 300.35 +15.65 +5.50
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Adani Ports 408.25 +11.25 +2.83
GAIL 329.75 +6.60 +2.04
Tech Mahindra 662.65 +9.70 +1.49
HDFC Bank 1,988.50 +20.60 +1.05
HUL 1,464.20 +12.00 +0.83
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Adani Ports 408.20 +11.40 +2.87
HDFC Bank 1,987.85 +20.30 +1.03
HUL 1,465.00 +10.15 +0.70
Power Grid Corp 207.75 +1.20 +0.58
IndusInd Bank 1,886.65 +8.90 +0.47
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Sun Pharma 517.95 -18.05 -3.37
Bajaj Auto 2,888.65 -86.55 -2.91
ITC 277.15 -7.85 -2.75
Yes Bank 345.10 -8.85 -2.50
Axis Bank 520.30 -13.10 -2.46
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Sun Pharma 518.75 -15.75 -2.95
Bajaj Auto 2,890.50 -81.40 -2.74
Yes Bank 345.40 -8.60 -2.43
ITC 277.50 -6.75 -2.37
Axis Bank 520.30 -12.10 -2.27
See all Top Losers »

Video Wall

Now Showing: Masand's Verdict on Omerta, 102 Not Out

Now Showing: Masand's Verdict on Omerta, 102 Not Out

Recommended For You