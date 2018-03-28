English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
April-Feb Fiscal Deficit Touches 120 Per Cent of Full-year Target
Net tax receipts in the first 11 months of 2017/18 fiscal year were 1.03 trillion rupees, government data showed on Wednesday.
A rupee note is seen in this illustration photo. (Photo: Reuters/Thomas White)
New Delhi: India reported a fiscal deficit of 7.2 trillion rupees for April-February or 120.3 percent of the budgeted target for the current fiscal year that ends this month.
Net tax receipts in the first 11 months of 2017/18 fiscal year were 1.03 trillion rupees, government data showed on Wednesday.
Net tax receipts in the first 11 months of 2017/18 fiscal year were 1.03 trillion rupees, government data showed on Wednesday.
