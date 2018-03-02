ArcelorMittal to Form Joint Venture With Nippon Steel to Buy Essar Steel

The world's largest steelmaker, ArcelorMittal SA, said on Friday its India unit would form a joint venture with Japan's biggest steelmaker Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp to buy Indian steelmaker Essar Steel India Ltd, which is undergoing bankruptcy proceedings.ArcelorMittal unit ArcelorMittal India Pvt Ltd submitted a plan to National Company Law Tribunal, which deals with insolvency and company disputes, on Feb. 12 to bid for Essar Steel in partnership with Nippon Steel.In February, ArcelorMittal and a group led by Russia's VTB made separate bids for Essar Steel, which faces claims of nearly $8 billion from banks and other creditors and suppliers.At the time, ArcelorMittal offered a "detailed industrial plan" for Essar Steel, aimed at improving its performance and profitability.Essar Steel was among a dozen of India's biggest debt defaulters that were pushed to bankruptcy court last year after a central bank order aimed at clearing $147 billion in bad loans at the nation's banks choked lending.