Holi | News18.com
ArcelorMittal to Form Joint Venture With Nippon Steel to Buy Essar Steel

ArcelorMittal unit ArcelorMittal India Pvt Ltd submitted a plan to National Company Law Tribunal, which deals with insolvency and company disputes, on Feb. 12 to bid for Essar Steel in partnership with Nippon Steel.

Reuters

Updated:March 2, 2018, 12:47 PM IST
In this file photo, workers stand near the logo of ArcelorMittal, the world's largest producer of steel, at the steel plant in Ghent, Belgium on July 7, 2016. (Photo: Reuters)
New Delhi: The world's largest steelmaker, ArcelorMittal SA, said on Friday its India unit would form a joint venture with Japan's biggest steelmaker Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp to buy Indian steelmaker Essar Steel India Ltd, which is undergoing bankruptcy proceedings.

ArcelorMittal unit ArcelorMittal India Pvt Ltd submitted a plan to National Company Law Tribunal, which deals with insolvency and company disputes, on Feb. 12 to bid for Essar Steel in partnership with Nippon Steel.

In February, ArcelorMittal and a group led by Russia's VTB made separate bids for Essar Steel, which faces claims of nearly $8 billion from banks and other creditors and suppliers.

At the time, ArcelorMittal offered a "detailed industrial plan" for Essar Steel, aimed at improving its performance and profitability.

Essar Steel was among a dozen of India's biggest debt defaulters that were pushed to bankruptcy court last year after a central bank order aimed at clearing $147 billion in bad loans at the nation's banks choked lending.

Live TV

