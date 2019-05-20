English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Lok Sabha Elections 2019Exit Poll ResultsAll India Figures
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 336 82 124
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 277 130 135
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 282-290 118-126 130-138
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 287 128 127
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 242 164 136
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 339-365 77-108 69-95
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 305 124 113
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 298 118 127
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 306 132 104
-
80Seats
NDA SP+BSP INC OTH 60-62 17-19 1-2 0
-
48Seats
NDA UPA OTH 42-45 4-6 0
-
42Seats
TMC BJP INC LEFT 36-38 3-5 0-1 0
-
40Seats
NDA UPA OTH 34-36 4-6 0
-
38Seats
DMK+ ADMK+ OTH 22-24 14-16 0
-
29Seats
BJP INC OTH 24-27 2-4 0
-
28Seats
BJP UPA OTH 21-23 5-7 0
-
25Seats
NDA INC OTH 22-23 2-3 0
-
26Seats
BJP INC OTH 25-26 0-1 0
-
25Seats
YSRCP TDP BJP INC 13-14 10-12 0-1 0
-
21Seats
BJD BJP UPA OTH 12-14 6-8 1-2 0
-
17Seats
TRS INC BJP AIMIM 12-14 1-2 1-2 1
-
20Seats
UDF LDF NDA OTH 7-9 11-13 0-1 0
-
14Seats
NDA UPA OTH 10 4 0
-
14Seats
NDA INC AIUDF OTH 8-10 2-4 2 0
-
13Seats
INC NDA AAP OTH 10 2 1 0
-
11Seats
BJP INC OTH 7-9 2-4 0
-
10Seats
BJP INC OTH 6-8 2-4 0
-
7Seats
BJP INC AAP OTH 6-7 0-1 0 0
-
5Seats
BJP INC OTH 4-5 0-1 0
-
4Seats
BJP INC OTH 4 0 0
-
25Seats
NDA INC AIUDF 17-19 4-6 2
Assembly Elections 2019 Exit Poll Results
ArcelorMittal to Pay Rs 42,000 Crore for Essar Steel Takeover
Senior advocate Harish Salve appearing for ArcelorMittal submitted that NCLT and lenders would decide over the distribution of funds among the creditors of Essar Steel.
File photo of workers near the logo of ArcelorMittal, the world's largest producer of steel, at the steel plant in Ghent, Belgium. (Photo: Reuters)
Loading...
New Delhi: Global steel major ArcelorMittal Monday told the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) that it would pay Rs 42,000 crore, including a minimum of guarantee of Rs 2,500 crore as working capital, for acquiring debt-laden Essar Steel under the insolvency process.
Senior advocate Harish Salve appearing for ArcelorMittal also accused Ruias, former Essar Steel promoters, of creating hurdles in the resolution process of the bankrupt steel maker.
According to him, issues related to alleged NPAs of the companies of Lakshmi Mittal's brother have been already dealt with and rejected by the Supreme Court.
Salve further submitted that NCLT and lenders would decide over the distribution of funds among the creditors of Essar Steel.
He also added that the distribution should be "equitable" between financial creditors and operational creditors.
The NCLAT would continue to hear the Essar Steel insolvency case on May 21.
Earlier, Essar Steel Asia Holdings Ltd (ESAHL), a shareholder of Essar Steel Ltd, has alleged that ArcelorMittal chairman and chief executive officer, L.N. Mittal, has suppressed vital facts that would otherwise render him ineligible to offer a buyout plan for the distressed steel mill under Section 29A of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).
It had also sought disqualification of ArcelorMittal's bid for the debt-laden company.
Earlier, Essar Steel Asia Holdings Ltd (ESAHL), a shareholder of Essar Steel Ltd, has alleged that ArcelorMittal chairman and chief executive officer, L.N. Mittal, has suppressed vital facts that would otherwise render him ineligible to offer a buyout plan for the distressed steel mill under Section 29A of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).
It had also sought disqualification of ArcelorMittal's bid for the debt-laden company.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|SBI
|344.70
|7.97
|Reliance
|1,325.90
|4.62
|Indiabulls Hsg
|814.55
|12.63
|ICICI Bank
|407.70
|4.62
|HDFC
|2,122.50
|6.46
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,325.50
|4.72
|Axis Bank
|782.75
|4.62
|Indiabulls Hsg
|811.05
|12.47
|SBI
|344.60
|8.04
|Yes Bank
|143.60
|6.73
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|814.55
|12.63
|Adani Ports
|400.10
|8.99
|IndusInd Bank
|1,494.65
|8.82
|SBI
|344.70
|7.97
|Tata Motors
|190.15
|7.52
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IndusInd Bank
|1,492.60
|8.64
|SBI
|344.60
|8.04
|Tata Motors
|190.00
|7.53
|Yes Bank
|143.60
|6.73
|Larsen
|1,451.05
|6.55
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,589.40
|-5.67
|Zee Entertain
|362.50
|-2.59
|Bajaj Auto
|3,006.30
|-1.11
|Tech Mahindra
|779.35
|-0.70
|Infosys
|722.40
|-0.21
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bajaj Auto
|3,005.85
|-1.18
|Infosys
|722.40
|-0.19
