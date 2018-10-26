GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

ArcelorMittal Wins Bid to Buyout Essar Steel For Rs 42,000 Crore

The Committee of Creditors have issued ArcelorMittal and its partner Japan's Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp a Letter of Intent (LoI) declaring them as the "successful applicant".

PTI

Updated:October 26, 2018, 4:35 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
ArcelorMittal Wins Bid to Buyout Essar Steel For Rs 42,000 Crore
Representative Image
Loading...
New Delhi: The world's largest steel maker ArcelorMittal on Friday said it has been chosen by the lenders to takeover debt-laden Essar Steel India Ltd for about Rs 42,000 crore.

In a statement, ArcelorMittal said its resolution plan for Essar Steel, which the lenders auctioned to recover over Rs 49,000 crore of unpaid loans, includes "an upfront payment of Rs 42,000 crore" to settle debt and "a further Rs 8,000 crore of capital injection into the company to support operational improvement, increase production levels and deliver enhanced levels of profitability".

The Committee of Creditors have issued ArcelorMittal and its partner Japan's Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp a Letter of Intent (LoI) declaring them as the "successful applicant".

The development comes a day after promoters of Essar Steel offered to pay lenders Rs 54,389 crore, including Rs 47,507 crore upfront cash payment to clear all dues of lenders, and pull out the firm from insolvency proceedings.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

33,349.31 -340.78 ( -1.01%)

NIFTY 50

10,030.00 -94.90 ( -0.94%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 180.70 -8.90
Reliance 1,044.90 1.37
Indiabulls Hsg 683.90 -0.75
Bajaj Finance 2,338.90 0.17
Equitas Holding 99.05 -22.77
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 180.55 -8.97
Indiabulls Hsg 685.05 -0.52
Equitas Holding 99.05 -23.34
Dewan Housing 182.85 0.55
Reliance 1,044.70 1.41
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
UPL 622.70 3.88
Titan Company 806.90 1.98
Tata Motors 168.50 1.91
Bajaj Auto 2,513.75 1.46
Reliance 1,044.90 1.37
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 168.85 2.09
Reliance 1,044.70 1.41
Bajaj Auto 2,505.55 1.13
Tata Steel 551.10 0.83
Bharti Airtel 298.30 0.83
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 180.70 -8.90
JSW Steel 337.45 -4.51
Axis Bank 537.70 -4.16
HCL Tech 966.60 -3.81
Grasim 759.05 -3.27
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 180.55 -8.97
Axis Bank 537.35 -4.04
IndusInd Bank 1,445.10 -3.14
TCS 1,799.60 -2.86
Kotak Mahindra 1,159.05 -2.48
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...