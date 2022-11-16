Archean Chemical IPO: Share Allotment Today. Here's How To Check Status

The Archean Chemical Industries Limited’s initial public offering (IPO) subscription was open for three days from November 9 – 11. It is now time for the company to finalise the share allotment. The probable Archean Chemical IPO allotment date as per schedule is today, November 16, 2022.

Despite a turbulent market, the IPO saw high investor interest and was 32.54 times subscribed. After the announcement of share allocation, people who submitted an application for the Rs 1,462.31 crore public offering can check the status of the Archean Chemical IPO allotment online. An offer for sale by the promoters and current shareholders for Rs 657 crore is clubbed with a fresh issue of Rs 805 crore for Archean Chemical Industries IPO. The price band for the IPO is Rs 386 to Rs 407.

Archean Chemical IPO GMP today

Prior to the Archean Chemical IPO allotment date, the grey market premium is indicating positive sentiment at Dalal Street. Observers of the stock market claim that the Archean Chemical IPO GMP (grey market premium) is currently Rs 100, up by Rs 22 from its GMP of Rs 78 on Tuesday. The grey market has had a steady bullish approach towards the Archean Chemical IPO.

Here’s how you can check the status of Archean Chemical IPO allotment of shares.

Those who have subscribed for an allotment can check their status by logging in at the BSE website or the official registrar’s website. Link Intime Private Ltd. is the IPO’s official registrar.

Stock exchange website

Step 1: Go to the official BSE website.

Step 2: On the BSE homepage, click on the ‘Equity’ option. A dropdown menu will appear. From the menu, select ‘Archean Chemical’.

Step 3: Enter your application and PAN number.

Step 4: Click on ‘Search’.

Details about the number of subscribed shares and the number of shares allotted to you will be shown once you click the “Search" button.

Registrar website

Step 1: To check the status of your application, go to the Link Intime India website of the registrar. Pick “Select company" and then select “Archean Chemical."

Step 2: You must input either your PAN information, the application number, or the client ID after the company has been chosen. After completing the captcha, click “submit".

Step 3: The status of your application will be displayed on the screen when you click “submit."

Archean Chemical Industries is one of the largest manufacturers of specialty marine chemicals in India. The company deals in the export of industrial salt, bromine, and sulphate of potash around the globe. The production facilities of Archean Chemical Industries are located in the brine reserves in the Rann of Kutch, Gujarat.

