Is Today a Bank Holiday for Mahashivratri? Banks to be Shut for 13 Days in March, Full List

If you are planning to visit bank branches this month, you must know that public and private sector banks will be closed for at least 13 days this month. These holidays include weekends and various festivals. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued a list of holidays for the year 2022 at the starting of every month. It has notified the holidays for lenders under three brackets — the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

The bank holidays have been prepared according to this central bank’s list. All banks including the public sector, private sector, foreign banks, cooperative banks and regional banks across the country will remain closed on these notified holidays.

It must be noted that bank holidays vary from one state to another. All the lenders remain closed Republic Day (January 26), Independence Day (August 15), and Gandhi Jayanti (October 2), Christmas Day (December 25). Banks also remain shut on festivals including Diwali, Christmas, Eid, Guru Nanak Jayanthi, Good Friday.

On the second and fourth Saturdays of every month, the private and public sector banks across the country remain closed. Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has also made it compulsory for banks to remain shut on Sundays.

Here’s the List of Upcoming Holidays in March 2022

March 1 (Tuesday): Banks will remain closed in most cities because of the Mahashivratri festival except Agartala, Aizawl, Chennai, Gangtok, Guwahati, Imphal,, Kolkata, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, and Shillong

March 3 (Thursday): With Losar falling on this day, banks will remain closed in Sikkim.

March 4: (Friday): Banks will be closed in Mizoram due to Chapchar Kut.

March 17: Thursday: To celebrate Holika Dahan, banks will be shut in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand.

March 18: (Friday): Due to the festival of Holi, banks will be closed in Karnataka, Orissa, Tamil Nadu, Manipur, Tripura.

March 19: (Saturday): Banks to be closed Orissa, Manipur and Bihar due to Holi/Yaosang.

March 22: (Tuesday): Banks in Bihar will remain closed to mark the Bihar Divas.

Banks also remain shut on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month. And, on all Sunday’s of the month.

List of Saturdays and Sundays as Holidays:

Sunday: March 6, 2022

Second Saturday: March 12, 2022

Sunday: March 13, 2022

Sunday: March 20, 2022

Fourth Saturday: March 26, 2022

Sunday: March 27, 2022

Bank customers must visit the bank holiday list regularly for any new updates and also verify it with the holiday list issued by the Reserve Bank of India on its official website.

