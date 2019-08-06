Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
2-min read

As Analysts Warn of Gloomy Diwali​ for India Inc, Johnny Walker, Smirnoff Sales Continue to Rise

More than 60% of 125 firms that have reported so far, and are tracked by analysts, missed profit forecasts for the June quarter, the most since at least 2016.

Reuters

Updated:August 6, 2019, 5:46 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
As Analysts Warn of Gloomy Diwali​ for India Inc, Johnny Walker, Smirnoff Sales Continue to Rise
Image for representation. (Reuters)
Loading...

Bengaluru: India Inc has turned in its most disappointing quarterly numbers in at least three years and analysts warn hopes for any festive season cheer are likely to be dashed by a slowing economy.

More than 60% of 125 firms that have reported so far, and are tracked by analysts, missed profit forecasts for the June quarter, the most since at least 2016, Refinitiv data shows.

Among the few bright spots for the quarter was Johnny Walker and Smirnoff maker Diageo, which reported an 8% rise in sales in India, led by strong demand for scotch. Its subsidiary, United Spirits, posted a near 10% rise in sales.

India's biggest lenders and automakers have all sounded warning bells over the slower growth in demand and consumption. "It's going to be a gloomy Diwali. Things are not going to change immediately in the next two or three months," said Umesh Mehta, head of research at Samco Securities.

The Indian festive season, which starts in September and runs through the end of the year, is the biggest sales season for companies. It typically peaks around Diwali, or the festival of lights, in October.

But this time, the outlook for the period is subdued after India's economy grew at the slowest pace in more than four years in the January-March quarter. An erratic monsoon, high rates of unemployment and a liquidity crisis in the shadow banking sector have added to the uncertainty.

"Consumers are currently postponing their purchases because of the general slowdown," said Neeraj Dewan, director, Quantum Securities. Consumer goods giant Hindustan Unilever has warned demand will "remain subdued given macroeconomic conditions".

The benchmark Nifty index has dropped more than 10% since hitting an all-time high in early June and is the fourth-worst performer among its major Asian peers so far this year. "The growth engine is slowing down, which is why we are seeing a sell-off," Samco's Mehta said.

Automakers have been among the worst hit by the slump in demand, with monthly auto sales in India down 17-20% since April. Preliminary data shows overall car sales in the country may have dropped as much as 30% in July. Tata Motors, India's top automaker by revenue, posted a bigger-than-expected loss for the June quarter. Rival Maruti Suzuki, which managed to top estimates aided by cost cuts, saw an 18% drop in sales.

Gopal Mahadevan, finance head at truck maker Ashok Leyland, has said the lower auto sales have "more to do with the general economic condition" and not a demand problem.

"The lipstick effect, which indicates consumers spend more on low-ticket luxury and instant gratification items during a crisis, could be at play here," said Gnanasundaram Saminathan, a research analyst at Spark Capital Advisors.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

36,976.85 +277.01 ( +0.75%)

NIFTY 50

10,948.25 +85.65 ( +0.79%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,128.30 -1.32
HDFC Bank 2,189.10 0.45
ICICI Bank 410.25 1.89
Yes Bank 85.35 5.24
HDFC 2,189.90 1.74
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 85.40 5.30
Essel Propack 130.05 2.20
ICICI Bank 410.40 1.94
Indiabulls Hsg 514.10 7.87
Bharti Airtel 368.40 3.18
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 514.05 7.82
Yes Bank 85.35 5.24
Bajaj Finance 3,272.25 3.55
Tech Mahindra 670.60 3.48
Eicher Motors 17,010.75 3.07
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 85.40 5.30
Bajaj Finance 3,268.40 3.41
Bharti Airtel 368.40 3.18
Maruti Suzuki 5,831.75 2.88
Asian Paints 1,566.30 2.74
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Zee Entertain 312.45 -5.59
Cipla 500.15 -3.61
Power Grid Corp 198.10 -1.52
TCS 2,214.90 -1.50
Reliance 1,128.30 -1.32
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Power Grid Corp 198.10 -1.52
TCS 2,215.45 -1.47
Reliance 1,128.00 -1.31
Tata Motors 122.55 -0.97
Bajaj Auto 2,600.00 -0.77
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram