As Coronavirus Batters Economy, Oilfield Services Firm Schlumberger Withdraws IIT Job Offers

Schlumberger, one of the largest oilfield services company, faced the brunt of economic turmoil due to the coronavirus pandemic. According to a report, the firm has withdrawn job offers to several Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) graduates in the country.

Oil prices crashing globally and the drop in oil demand has cost lucrative employment offers for at least five IITs. According to The Indian Express, Gautam Reddy, Managing Director of Schlumberger in India and Bangladesh, wrote a letter to IITs informing them of the decision on April 6.

Citing “sudden reduction” in “customers spend”, the letter added that all students affected by the decision would be personally contacted by the multinational firm.

The report added that two students at IIT Delhi and Bombay have lost their placement offer, while one IIT-Kanpur student and an IIT-Madras student have been offered alternative roles in the company but at a lower package.

Vice-chairperson of Career Development Centre (CDC) at IIT Kharagpur, Parag Deshpande said they had received some offers from Schlumberger but “none of the offers were revoked”.

Speaking to the paper, Reddy confirmed that the job offers made at placement drives stand nullified. He added that it was “not fair” on the current employees’ part to hire more people while Schlumberger is focusing on “business restructuring”.

“If the business climate changes, we will be the first to reach out to those who have been filtered through the whole recruitment process,” added Reddy.