An initiative by &
News18 » Business
1-min read

As Coronavirus Scare Hits Asian Markets, Sensex & Nifty Marginally Fall

On the Sensex chart, IndusInd bank, M&M, Reliance Industries, Tata Steel and Bharti Airtel emerged as the top losers.

PTI

Updated:February 7, 2020, 4:35 PM IST
As Coronavirus Scare Hits Asian Markets, Sensex & Nifty Marginally Fall
Representative image (Reuters)

Mumbai: Indian equity gauges Sensex and Nifty took a breather after a four-session winning run on Friday in line with subdued Asian markets as investors globally fretted over rising death toll and economic damage from the coronavirus outbreak.

At close of trade, the 30-share BSE index was down 164.18 points or 0.40 per cent at 41,141.85. The index swung between a low of 41,073.36 and a high of 41,394.41 during the day.

The broader NSE Nifty settled lower by 39.60 points or 0.33 per cent at 12,098.35. It moved in the range of 12,073.95 to 12,154.70.

On the Sensex chart, IndusInd bank, M&M, Reliance Industries, Tata Steel and Bharti Airtel emerged as the top losers.

On the other hand, NTPC, ONGC, Axis bank, HCL Tech and Hero MotoCorp ended with gains. Of the 30 Sensex constituents, 14 closed in the red while 16 gained.

Sectorally, realty, auto and telecom indices were among the major laggards, while healthcare and consumer durables rose the most among the gainers.

In the broader market, the BSE smallcap and midcap indices clocked 0.72 per cent and 0.42 per cent gains, respectively.

The death toll in China's novel coronavirus epidemic has climbed to 636 with 73 mortalities on Thursday, Chinese health officials said on Friday.

Hit by weak sentiments due to coronavirus epidemic, Asian shares ended lower.

