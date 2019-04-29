Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

As Finance Ministry Hikes EPF Interest Rate, Here are 10 EPF Withdrawal Rules Employees Should Know

While EPFO strongly advises against treating PF money as a bank account, it still allows its members to make partial withdrawals after 5-10 years of service.

Trending Desk

Updated:April 29, 2019, 10:33 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
As Finance Ministry Hikes EPF Interest Rate, Here are 10 EPF Withdrawal Rules Employees Should Know
Image for representation. (Photo: PTI/ File)
Loading...
The Finance Ministry has ratified the hike in the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) interest rate to 8.65% for FY19 as approved by retirement fund manager EPFO (Employees' Provident Fund Organisation), bringing cheer to its 60 million subscribers. From time to time, EPFO keeps looking at options to make the EPF scheme more attractive for subscribers to stay invested even if they switch jobs. But certain emergencies may prompt investors to fall back on their retirement savings. While EPFO strongly advises against treating PF money as a bank account, it still allows its members to make partial withdrawals after 5-10 years of service. Here are 10 important rules about EPF withdrawal:

1. Money from the EPF account cannot be withdrawn during employment. It is a long-term retirement savings scheme, so full money can only be withdrawn after retirement.

2. Partial withdrawal from EPF accounts is permitted in cases of an emergency such as medical emergency, house purchase or construction, wedding and higher education. Partial withdrawal is subject to limits depending on the reason. The account holder can request online for partial withdrawal.

3. Although the EPF corpus can be withdrawn only after retirement, early retirement is not considered until the person reaches 55 years of age. EPFO allows withdrawal of 90% of the EPF corpus one year before retirement, provided the person is not less than 54 years old.

4. The EPF corpus can be withdrawn if a person faces unemployment before retirement due to lock-down or retrenchment.

5. The EPF subscriber has to declare unemployment in order to withdraw the EPF amount.

6. As per the new rule, EPFO allows withdrawal of 75% of the EPF corpus after one month of unemployment. The remaining 25% can be transferred to a new EPF account after gaining new employment.

7. As per the old rule, 100% EPF withdrawal was allowed after two months of unemployment.

8. EPF corpus withdrawal is exempted from tax but under certain conditions. Tax exemption on EPF corpus is permitted only if an employee contributes to the EPF account for five continuous years. The EPF amount is taxable if there is a break in the contribution to the account for five years. In that case, the entire EPF amount will be considered as taxable income for that financial year.

9. Tax is deducted at source on premature withdrawal of the EPF corpus. However, if the entire amount is less than Rs50,000, then TDS is not applicable. Keep in mind, if an employee provides PAN with the application, the applicable TDS rate is 10%. Otherwise, it is 30% plus tax. Form 15H/15G is a declaration form, which states that a person's total income is not taxable and thus, TDS is avoidable.

10. An employee does not have to wait for approval from the employer for EPF withdrawal. It can be done directly from the EPFO, provided the employee’s UAN (universal account number) and Aadhaar are linked, and the employer has approved both. The EPF withdrawal status can also be checked online.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 
S&P BSE SENSEX

39,067.33 +336.47 ( +0.87%)

NIFTY 50

11,754.65 +112.85 ( +0.97%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Steel 545.25 6.75
Axis Bank 759.90 2.56
Maruti Suzuki 6,842.85 -0.90
Yes Bank 237.20 0.06
Reliance 1,392.80 1.49
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Maruti Suzuki 6,832.15 -1.03
Axis Bank 760.20 2.61
Tata Steel 545.00 6.67
HDFC Bank 2,275.25 0.46
Yes Bank 237.40 -0.13
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Steel 545.25 6.75
BPCL 371.05 3.57
GAIL 353.40 3.00
ICICI Bank 407.20 2.98
JSW Steel 294.00 2.58
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Steel 545.00 6.67
ICICI Bank 407.40 3.05
Axis Bank 760.20 2.61
TCS 2,238.30 2.13
SBI 312.30 1.96
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 215.60 -2.82
Bajaj Auto 3,044.65 -1.41
Grasim 913.45 -1.23
Dr Reddys Labs 2,892.25 -1.12
Bharti Airtel 325.45 -0.93
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 215.40 -2.84
Maruti Suzuki 6,832.15 -1.03
Bharti Airtel 324.60 -1.02
Bajaj Auto 3,047.75 -0.98
M&M 657.70 -0.94
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram