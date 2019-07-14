Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

As IndiGo Faces Turbulence, Regulators Intensify Scrutiny of Governance Lapses

InterGlobe Aviation, which got listed in 2015, has come under intense regulatory scanner and there are indications of multiple violations of SEBI norms.

PTI

Updated:July 14, 2019, 2:59 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
As IndiGo Faces Turbulence, Regulators Intensify Scrutiny of Governance Lapses
A News18 creative by Mir Suhail.
Loading...

New Delhi: With promoter spat intensifying at the country's largest airline IndiGo, markets watchdog SEBI and the corporate affairs ministry have started digging deep into allegations of governance lapses and violations that could force the government to override existing arrangements and pacts at InterGlobe Aviation, officials said.

Bringing into public the differences between long-time friends and promoters of IndiGo into the open, Rakesh Gangwal has sought SEBI's intervention into alleged corporate governance lapses at the company and even said that 'paan ki dukaan' (betel shop) would have managed things with more grace.

InterGlobe Aviation, which got listed in 2015, has come under intense regulatory scanner and there are indications of multiple violations of SEBI norms. The role of each and every entity associated with all board members and entities linked to the promoters are being probed amid signs of lapses in complying with governance requirements, fair market trade and insider trading norms, the officials said.

One of the major issues raised by Gangwal was about related party transactions involving co-founder Rahul Bhatia's InterGlobe Enterprises (IGE) Group and the allegations have been refuted by the Bhatia camp.

An official said the corporate affairs ministry would be seeking a "para-wise comments" from the company on Gangwal's complaint and would also be looking at the related party transactions.

With the promoter feud igniting concerns over corporate governance practices at InterGlobe Aviation, the ministry would examine whether memorandum, articles, agreements and resolutions are in consonance with provisions of the Companies Act. The company could face strict regulatory action, including overriding of existing pacts, in case there are violations of the Act.

The official said the ministry can even invoke powers under Section 6 of the Companies Act, 2013.

Section 6 provides powers to override any memorandum, articles, agreements or resolutions passed at general meeting or by the board of directors in case they violate norms. Following Gangwal's letter to SEBI, the ministry and others, the markets regulator has sought response from the company by July 19. Against this backdrop, Sebi has also widended its probe, launched a few months ago, into suspicious insider trading violations in the shares of InterGlobe Aviation.

The officials said that a number of executives and board members are likely to be summoned by the markets regulator.

Among the issues flagged by Gangwal are that various related party transactions with the IGE Group were executed without seeking the audit committee's approval and without seeking competitive bids from third parties, and non-appointment of an independent woman director.

Regarding the board's decision to reject request for an extraordinary general meeting, Gangwal alleged that legal requirements and basic governance norms were violated by not providing board members timely material facts prior to voting by board.

On July 12, Bhatia' IGE Group said the company is well run, financially sound and managed by a competent set of managers as it termed Gangwal's allegations of governance lapses as much ado about nothing. Gangwal and his affiliates own around 37 per cent stake in InterGlobe Aviation while Bhatia and his IGE Group has about 38 per cent shareholding.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

38,736.23 -86.88 ( -0.22%)

NIFTY 50

11,552.50 -30.40 ( -0.26%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,509.50 -2.06
Power Finance 124.70 -1.19
Reliance 1,280.50 -0.08
REC 148.80 2.66
Bajaj Finance 3,377.50 -2.13
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,510.35 -1.98
Torrent Power 307.95 0.98
Interglobe Avi 1,356.60 0.13
Tata Steel 472.60 2.34
Bajaj Finance 3,377.75 -2.08
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Hero Motocorp 2,569.80 2.47
Vedanta 167.65 2.44
Sun Pharma 407.70 2.40
Tata Steel 472.90 2.36
Asian Paints 1,361.95 2.21
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Hero Motocorp 2,569.05 2.46
Vedanta 167.70 2.44
Sun Pharma 407.70 2.41
Tata Steel 472.60 2.34
Asian Paints 1,360.40 2.08
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Wipro 258.95 -3.29
ONGC 149.70 -2.22
Bajaj Finance 3,377.50 -2.13
IndusInd Bank 1,509.50 -2.06
Larsen 1,466.85 -1.90
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bajaj Finance 3,377.75 -2.08
ONGC 149.85 -2.06
IndusInd Bank 1,510.35 -1.98
Larsen 1,467.30 -1.85
Coal India 231.00 -1.64
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram