As Online Financial Frauds Surge, Here's a Guide to Protect You Against It

The state as well as the central governments are formulating various schemes to help poor households. To avail of the benefits of schemes, the applicant has to submit the required details to an established portal. This heightens the chances of online fraud, data theft, and privacy breach. Recently, a few people were duped on the pretext of financial assistance of Rs. 5000.

They were guided by the scammer to select a link and fill in the necessary details on the form to get the monetary support of Rs. 5000. The PIB fact check captioned, “A website https://t.co/2rKAK8IHwe claims by filling a form, an applicant can avail the monetary benefit of Rs.5000 by Prime Minister Jan Kalyan department.” The caption states the website is bogus and urges you to never share your personal details on such fraudulent sites.

With the advent of online portals, on a daily basis, people get trapped and lose their hard-earned money. Recently, a 43-year-old woman in Mumbai fell prey to cyber fraud and lost Rs.3.54 lakh. The fraudsters contacted her through a text message and offered a job to invest in products online and get a commission along with the money invested.

Not too long ago, the Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain actress, Shubhagi Atre was duped on the pretext of online shopping. The scammers provided a link to her. But how to look if a website is not secure or a sham? Here are some quick guides-

►Pay attention to the address bar. Be observant while performing any transaction with non “https” websites

►Double-check the domain name on the address bar. Fraudsters create websites with addresses similar to known brands

►Watch out for spelling, punctuation, capitalisation, and grammar mistakes on the website

► Try several ways to connect with the company via phone, email, live chat, or physical address. Be vigilant, if the only way of contacting is through an online form or pre-recorded voicemail

►Walk away from the deals that appear to be too good

►If you are a victim of cybercrime, register your complaint at http://cybercrime.gov.in

