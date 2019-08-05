Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Rupee Plummets 77 Paise After Amit Shah Announces Govt's Decision to Repeal Article 370

Home Minister Amit Shah moving a resolution in Rajya Sabha that all clauses of Article 370 will not be applicable to Jammu and Kashmir kept pressure on the Indian rupee.

News18.com

Updated:August 5, 2019, 12:39 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Rupee Plummets 77 Paise After Amit Shah Announces Govt's Decision to Repeal Article 370
Image for representation. (Image : Reuters)
Loading...

Mumbai: The rupee was trading down by 77 paise at 70.37 against the American currency on Monday, after the government announced that Jammu & Kashmir would no longer have a special status.

US-China trade related concerns also affected the rupee.

In a highly volatile trade, the rupee opened at 70.20 at the interbank forex market and touched a low of 70.59 and a high of 70.18 against the American currency.

The domestic currency was trading at 70.37 against the American unit, down 77 paise over its previous closing price at 1211 hours.

The rupee had settled at 69.60 against the US dollar on Friday.

Forex traders said, besides the US-China trade related concerns, Home Minister Amit Shah moving resolution in Rajya Sabha that all clauses of Article 370 will not be applicable to Jammu and Kashmir kept pressure on the Indian rupee.

The government on Monday moved a bill proposing bifurcation of the state of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories — Jammu and Kashmir division and Ladakh.

Making the announcement in Rajya Sabha, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the UT in Ladakh will have no legislature like Chandigarh while the other UT of Jammu and Kashmir will have a legislature like Delhi and Puducherry.

Shah introduced the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation bill.

Market participants were also trading the cautious path as the RBI's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting starts on Monday. The outcome of the meeting is expected on August 7.

However, easing crude oil prices and weakening of the American currency vis-a-vis other currencies overseas supported the local unit to some extent.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 1.50 per cent to USD 60.96 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital markets, pulling out Rs 2,888.06 crore on Friday, as per provisional data.

Benchmark indices Sensex was trading 462.64 points down at 36,655.58 and Nifty down 143.45 points at 10,853.90.

On the global front, the Chinese yuan fell to its lowest level against the dollar since August 2010 in morning trade on Monday. The weakening was largely owing to US President Donald Trump's plan to impose fresh tariffs on another USD 300 billion in Chinese goods.

The onshore yuan also tumbled, hitting 7.0307 on Monday morning trade to reach its lowest level since 2008.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

36,643.37 -474.85 ( -1.28%)

NIFTY 50

10,860.05 -137.30 ( -1.25%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,142.30 -3.55
SBI 298.70 -3.16
HDFC 2,126.00 0.06
Yes Bank 83.55 -5.38
HDFC Bank 2,166.95 -2.14
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 403.65 -1.73
Yes Bank 83.50 -5.44
Kotak Mahindra 1,481.55 -1.73
Reliance 1,142.50 -3.52
Bharti Airtel 347.65 1.22
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Coal India 202.25 2.56
TCS 2,240.60 1.60
Bajaj Auto 2,636.75 1.39
Bharti Airtel 347.75 1.22
HUL 1,751.00 0.78
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Coal India 202.15 2.46
TCS 2,242.35 1.65
Bharti Airtel 347.60 1.21
Bajaj Auto 2,636.70 1.38
Hero Motocorp 2,418.00 0.69
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 83.45 -5.49
Power Grid Corp 199.60 -5.20
Tata Motors 124.95 -4.40
Zee Entertain 330.55 -3.21
Reliance 1,142.10 -3.57
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 83.40 -5.55
Power Grid Corp 199.75 -5.08
Tata Motors 124.65 -4.56
Reliance 1,142.50 -3.52
SBI 298.60 -3.19
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram