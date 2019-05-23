Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Win
upa:
»
2-min read

As Poll Trends Imply NDA 2.0, Morgan Stanley Sets Sensex Target at 45,000 by June 2020

The report expects the inflation framework, fiscal consolidation, infrastructure spending, FDI focus and strong external affairs policies to continue.

PTI

Updated:May 23, 2019, 5:13 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
As Poll Trends Imply NDA 2.0, Morgan Stanley Sets Sensex Target at 45,000 by June 2020
The corporate logo of financial firm Morgan Stanley is pictured on the company's world headquarters in New York. (Image/Reuters)
Mumbai: Capital markets are going to take comfort on account of continuity in administration and policies assuming re-election of a majority government, a Morgan Stanley report said while setting the target for BSE Sensex at 45,000 by June 2020.

"The election result trends are implying continuity in administration. Assuming re-election of the majority government turns out to be the eventual result, it means the equity markets can predict policy," the report said.

It has set BSE Sensex target at 45,000 for June - 2020.

The report expects the inflation framework, fiscal consolidation, infrastructure spending, FDI focus and strong external affairs policies to continue.

"The new administration may bring some changes such as increasing cash transfers to poor people, more emphasis on portfolio flows, focus on the country's external trade and social/constitutional reforms (like Article 370)," it said.

The market will now shift focus to the growth cycle.

The report expects the RBI to be more accommodative and the economy to come out of its soft patch of the past few months.

Earnings could be heading into a new cycle and domestic flows should return with strength, it said.

Some of the key concerns of the investors include fresh wave of bad loans, further slowdown in consumption hurting earnings growth prospects, fiscal slippage, tepid or even negative domestic flows and global headwinds, according to the report.

"We see the RBI policy in early June, ongoing liquidity infusion, verdict on RBI reserves, high frequency growth data, and the Union Budget to redress several of these concerns in the coming weeks, driving share prices higher," it said.

It expects RBI to cut rates by 25-50 basis points over the next six months and will continue to infuse liquidity and probably take banking sector liquidity to neutral from a deficit.

Over the past 12-months the RBI has injected Rs 3.2 trillion through open market operations and about Rs 700 billion through USD swaps.

The non-banking financial sector is likely to experience slower growth as the sector builds liquidity and capital, and this will be an opportunity for the large banks.

"In that context, it is also important for the government to consider further capital infusion into the public sector banks which are flush with deposits but are capital constrained from lending," the report said.

It expects GDP growth to average 7.3 per cent in FY2019-20 as against 7 per cent in FY2018-19.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 
S&P BSE SENSEX

38,811.39 -298.82 ( -0.76%)

NIFTY 50

11,657.05 -80.85 ( -0.69%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI 342.20 0.32
Reliance 1,333.90 -0.48
IndusInd Bank 1,598.75 5.26
HDFC Bank 2,332.10 -3.06
ICICI Bank 410.85 1.36
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,335.80 -0.37
Larsen 1,475.70 1.04
SBI 342.30 0.43
Yes Bank 139.80 1.53
Adani Enterpris 161.30 2.12
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Adani Ports 407.55 5.60
Zee Entertain 360.45 5.33
IndusInd Bank 1,598.75 5.26
Grasim 886.55 3.41
Cipla 564.75 2.12
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,596.85 5.23
Coal India 244.05 1.56
Yes Bank 139.80 1.53
Hero Motocorp 2,739.65 1.51
Power Grid Corp 184.45 1.29
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 157.35 -5.38
Eicher Motors 20,321.15 -4.26
ITC 288.20 -3.85
Hindalco 191.75 -3.16
HDFC Bank 2,332.10 -3.06
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 157.50 -5.38
ITC 288.50 -3.69
HDFC Bank 2,334.35 -2.94
Tata Motors 175.00 -2.48
Bajaj Finance 3,377.95 -2.02
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram