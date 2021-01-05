As Sensex Jumps to 307 Points, Nifty above 14,100 Mark, Here are Top Stocks in News Today

The Indian market closed in green for the second consecutive session in the new year to a new high on January 4. The S&P BSE Sensex jumped 307 points to close at 48,176, while the Nifty gained 114 points at 14,132.

Here are some of the top stocks for investors today.

Sun Pharma: The pharmaceutical company recived a nod to coronavirus vaccines and the inoculation drives in several countries worldwide. The company started its phase-2 trials of an oral drug called SCD-044 for patients suffering from moderate to severe bouts of plaque psoriasis.

MOIL: The state owned miniratna will form a JV with Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation for exploring manganese ore mining in Gujarat.

NBCC: The blue-chip Government of India Navratna enterprise has been awarded a work order worth Rs 351 crore to Gaursons Hi-Tech.

Biofil Chemicals: The pharmaceuticals products manufacturing company’s 1,21,058 equity shares were sold by Alpha Leon Enterprises LLP at Rs 192.15 per share on the LSE.

Filatex India: 62,20,903 equity shares in the company were sold by Chaturveda Advisory Services LLP at Rs 47.62 per share on the NSE.

JMT Auto: LTS Investment Fund sold 25,20,200 equity shares of JMT Auto at Rs 2.96 per share on the NSE.

Praxis Home Retail: Heritage Foods sold 7,40,279 shares of Praxis Home Retail at Rs 45 per share on the NSE.

Vikas Multicorp: 38,75,000 shares were sold by Sunayana Investment Company at Rs 5.67 per share. Zuber Trading LLP sold 50 lakh shares at Rs 5.67/share and LTS Investment Fund sold 40 lakh shares at 5.83 per share on the LSE.

KNR Constructions: The company bagged order worth Rs 603.63 crore in Chennai.

Garden Silk Mills: The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approved the resolution plan of Garden Silk Mills.

Edelweiss Financial Services: The Rs 200 crore public Non-Convertible Debentures (NCD) issue was oversubscribed.

Poddar Housing and Development: L&T Mutual Fund cut its stake in the company to 3.18% from 5.21% earlier.

Minda Corporation: Steinberg India Emerging Opportunities Fund increased their stake in the company to 5.11% from 4.88% earlier.

HSIL: Promoter Dr Rajendra Kumar Somany & Others increased stake in the company to 60.24% from 53.91% through a buyback offer.

National Fertilizers: The state owned miniratna company achieved its highest ever production of 9.99 lakh MT urea in the third quarter during FY21.

Jaykay Enterprises: Board approved the draft Joint Venture and Shareholders Agreement with EOS Singapore Pte Ltd to incorporate a JV in India for 3D printing technology in India.

Commercial Engineers & Body Builders: With an upgraded long-term rating for the captioned Line of Credit (LOC) by the ICRA to A- and short-term rating of A2+, the company’s outlook on the long-term rating seems stable.

Wonderla Holidays: The country’s largest amusement park chain is set to reopen in Hyderabad from January 9th onwards.

Hemisphere Properties India: The government sanctioned a loan amounting to Rs 40 crore to the company.