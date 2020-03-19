English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Coronavirus
1-MIN READ

As Shares Jump, ITC Re-enters Top-10 Most Valued Firms List; Replaces SBI

Representative Image.

At the close of trade, the company's market valuation stood at Rs 1,99,072.68 crore on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

  • PTI New Delhi
  • Last Updated: March 19, 2020, 8:00 PM IST
ITC on Thursday re-entered the list of top-10 most-valued companies by market capitalisation following a jump in its share price.

At the close of trade, the company's market valuation stood at Rs 1,99,072.68 crore on the BSE.


Bucking a weak broader market trend, shares of the company zoomed 7.50 per cent to close at Rs 161.95 on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 8.52 per cent to Rs 163.50.


The scrip has been rallying for three days.


Currently, ITC is at the 10th place in the m-cap ranking. The company is ahead of State Bank of India and Bajaj Finance in terms of valuation.


TCS is the most-valued Indian firm with a valuation of Rs 6,13,927.66 crore, followed by RIL whose market cap is at Rs 5,81,374.22 crore.

