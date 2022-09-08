Ashneer Grover Calls Employees 'Daily Wagers in Guise', Stirs Up Another Controversy

Controversies regarding working and work culture has been on the limelight for the past few days, and ousted BharatPe CEO Ashneer Grover is the latest person to jump into that car. This time, Grover has placed himself under the limelight for his comments on hiring and recruitment in India, which has become a topic of discussion after Bombay Shaving Company CEO Shantanu Deshpande’s controversial remarks.

However, Grover did not directly participate in the controversy associating with Deshpande. On Wednesday, he waded into another Twitter conversation when he replied to EaseMyTrip co-founder Prashant Pitti’s post on the platform. Pitti’s Twitter post has gone viral recently, where he called out a candidate who decided to bail out from joining EaseMyTrip on the day he was supposed to start working for the platform.

“Prashant – In India there is no value of contract,” Ashneer Grover tweeted in reply.

“Neither would you go after someone nor would they as legal system is broken and expensive. So in India it’s – ek haath le doosre haath de (give with one hand, take with the other),” he added.

This is not the bit of the tweet that faced backlash, but the last part of the same has stirred a controversy again. “Best to tone down your expectation that you employ daily wagers in guise of salaried folk,” he said.

Grover’s choice of words was then criticised by many. “How do you manage to stoop so low? “Daily Wagers” that’s how you treat your employees. No wonder you were thrown out of the board of the company you co-created,” said one user.

“Problem is mentality of people like ashneer. Treat them like a daily wagers and they will act and give results like a daily wagers do,” said another.

Grover commented on the now-viral post of Prashant Pitti, who called out employees who reject job offers on their days of joining.

Sharing a screengrab of text messages from a candidate, Pitti wrote on Twitter, “Someone pls solve this hiring issue. This is hugely prevelant & ends up wasting so much time & resource. Once a candidate accepts offer-letter, companies wait for months & rejects all other potential candidates. But candidate decides on very last day, that they won’t be joining.”

