Ashneer Grover Hints at Starting New Venture, Says It's Time For Third Unicorn

On the occasion of his 40th birthday today, entrepreneur Ashneer Grover has hinted toward the start of a new business venture. Posting a picture of himself on Twitter, Ashneer talked about being ready to disrupt another sector with a new unicorn, a tech start-up with a valuation of over $1 billion. Ashneer has previously been involved in several successful startups including BharatPe and grocery delivery platform- Gofers (now known as Binkit).

“Today I turn 40. Some will say I’ve lived a full life and experienced more things than most. Created value for generations. For me, it’s still unfinished business. Time to disrupt another sector. It’s time for the Third Unicorn,” Ashneer’s tweet read.

Today I turn 40. Some will say I’ve lived a full life and experienced more things than most. Created value for generations. For me it’s still unfinished business. Time to disrupt another sector. It’s time for the Third Unicorn !! pic.twitter.com/wb7ZQe41FY — Ashneer Grover (@Ashneer_Grover) June 14, 2022

Ashneer had a controversial exit from BharatPe, a company he founded, following differences with other board members. The battle between him and other board members of the company started after an audio clip of Ashneer allegedly abusing a Kotak Mahindra Bank employee had gone viral on social media in January this year.

While he initially downplayed the audio clip claiming that it was ‘fake’, Ashneer soon announced a “voluntary leave” of absence until the end of March.

BharatPe launched an independent audit to investigate the matter and also appointed Alvarez and Marsal, a leading management consultant and risk advisory firm to advise the board on the action.

The company sacked Madhuri Jain, Bharatpe’s co-founder Ashneer’s wife on the charges of “misappropriation of funds,” following reports by independent auditors. Jain had been overseeing BharatPe’s finances since October 2018.

Ashneer quit the BharatPe’s board after allegations against him, his wife and relative, being engaged in extensive misappropriation of company funds and grossly abusing company money to fund their “lavish lifestyles.”

Ashneer had hit out at BharatPe’s Chairman Rajnish Kumar and chief executive officer (CEO) Suhail Sameer, accusing the duo of conspiring to remove him from the company.

The 40-year-old became a household name after his appearance on the Indian version of the popular TV reality show Shark Tank. Ashneer gained popularity on social media for his straightforward reactions and sense of humour on the show.

Lenskart’s Peyush Bansal, Boat founder Aman Gupta, Shaadi.com’ Anupam Mittal, Emcure Pharma’s Namita Thapar, Mamearth’s CEO Ghazal Alagh and Sugar Cosmetic’s Vineeta Singh were also part of the show’s panel.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.