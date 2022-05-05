Ashneer Grover to Start New Venture With Own Money; Know Why He Won't Go Back to Investors

BharatPe co founder and former managing director Ashneer Grover has come into the spotlight again, but this time it is not the feud that he is famous for. Grover has recently expressed his interest in launching a new venture of his own following his bitter exit from BharatPe that saw a months-long exchanges between him and other administrators of the company. He said that this time he will not go back to investors and will make the new company profitable.

Ashneer Grover was speaking at TiECon-2022, which is an entrepreneurial event that was held in Chandigath lately, The Tribune newspaper reported. “I don’t want to go to the investors again," he was quoted as saying by the media house. He called is own feud with the board of BharatPe as a badly fought corporate battle. “It’s a badly fought corporate battle," Grover said while refusing to be drawn into the alleged misconduct with shareholders that had put him in the limelight.

On being asked about the viral audio clip that showed him abusing an employee of a bank, Grover said, “This is a bitter question. Neither I can confirm nor deny it." The tweet was deleted shortly after it became viral across the country, and eventually resulted in Ashneer and his wife Madhuri Jain’s exit from the company.

In the purported audio clip, a person, who sounds like Ashneer Grover, is heard verbally abusing an employee of the Kotak Mahindra Bank for not being able to arrange funds to buy shares of Nykaa IPO, which later debuted with a bumper listing on the bourses. Grover had denied on social media that the person was him.

Following a series of bitter row after this, Ashneer Grover and Madhuri Jain, who were the heads of control in BharatPe, were stripped of their titles for allegedly misappropriating funds of the company. The couple have maintained that their forced exit from the company was unfair. They have blamed BharatPe CEO Suhail Sameer and Chairman Rajnish Kumar for this repeatedly.

Grover, during the event, further said that the allegations against him of stealing money and leading a lavish lifestyle were made due to “personal hatred and low thinking”. The BharatPe co founder further said, “Only thing lavish about me is my dreams and ability to achieve them against all odds, through hard work and enterprise."

The BharatPe board had in March alleged Grover and his family of “extensive misappropriation” of company funds “The Grover family and their relatives engaged in extensive misappropriation of company funds, including, but not limited to, creating fake vendors through which they siphoned money away from the company’s expense account," the statement from the company said. On March 1, Ashneer Grover resigned from the BharatPe board but social media battles still found frequency.

