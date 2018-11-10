GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Ashok Kumar Gupta Appointed as CCI Chairperson

Ashok Kumar Gupta a former IAS officer of the Tamil Nadu cadre, would receive a consolidated salary of Rs 4,50,000 per month, without house and car, according to an official communication.

PTI

Updated:November 10, 2018, 2:55 PM IST
File Photo of Fair trade regulator Competition Commission of India.
New Delhi: Former IAS officer Ashok Kumar Gupta has been appointed as the chairperson of the Competition Commission of India (CCI), according to an official communication.

The CCI keeps a tab on unfair business practices across sectors. In a communication issued Friday, the Corporate Affairs Ministry said Gupta has been appointed as the CCI chairperson. It was approved by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC.

The appointment would be till October 25, 2022 — the date when he attains the age of 65 years — or until further orders, whichever is the earliest, it added Gupta would replace acting chairperson Sudhir Mital.
