Ashok Kumar Gupta Appointed as CCI Chairperson
Ashok Kumar Gupta a former IAS officer of the Tamil Nadu cadre, would receive a consolidated salary of Rs 4,50,000 per month, without house and car, according to an official communication.
File Photo of Fair trade regulator Competition Commission of India.
New Delhi: Former IAS officer Ashok Kumar Gupta has been appointed as the chairperson of the Competition Commission of India (CCI), according to an official communication.
The CCI keeps a tab on unfair business practices across sectors. In a communication issued Friday, the Corporate Affairs Ministry said Gupta has been appointed as the CCI chairperson. It was approved by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC.
Gupta, a former IAS officer of the Tamil Nadu cadre, would receive a consolidated salary of Rs 4,50,000 per month, without house and car, as per the communication.
The appointment would be till October 25, 2022 — the date when he attains the age of 65 years — or until further orders, whichever is the earliest, it added Gupta would replace acting chairperson Sudhir Mital.
