Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Ashok Leyland Bags Order from Tamil Nadu State Transport Undertakings for 1,750 Buses

This order comes closely on the back of orders received from various state transport undertakings recently, the company said in a regulatory filing.

PTI

Updated:November 27, 2019, 10:49 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Ashok Leyland Bags Order from Tamil Nadu State Transport Undertakings for 1,750 Buses
Image For Representation . (News18)

New Delhi: Hinduja Group's flagship firm Ashok Leyland on Wednesday said it has bagged an order from Tamil Nadu State Transport Undertakings for 1,750 buses.

This order comes closely on the back of orders received from various state transport undertakings recently, the company said in a regulatory filing.

"We are very happy to receive the confirmation of this order. Our ability to bring value, combined with our superior technology and innovation will help us maintain our leadership position in buses in lndia," Ashok Leyland COO Anuj Kathuria said.

The company, however, did not disclose the financial details of the deal.

With this order, Ashok Leyland's order book for state transport undertakings has enhanced significantly, the company said.

Ashok Leyland is currently the fourth largest manufacturer of buses in the world and India's largest bus manufacturer.

The shares of Ashok Leyland were trading at Rs 82.70 a piece, up 2.41 per cent in morning trade.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
NIFTY 50

12,095.25 +57.55 ( +0.48%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 505.65 -0.99
Yes Bank 66.40 5.15
Zee Entertain 327.50 2.44
HDFC 2,333.55 1.25
Indiabulls Hsg 267.40 3.22
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 66.40 4.73
Axis Bank 758.00 0.76
Zee Entertain 327.35 2.39
Indiabulls Hsg 267.50 3.30
ICICI Bank 505.70 -1.06
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 66.40 5.15
Tata Motors 168.20 2.94
M&M 551.80 2.45
Zee Entertain 327.50 2.44
UPL 553.85 2.24
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 66.35 4.65
Tata Motors 168.20 2.69
TML-D 75.95 2.70
M&M 552.30 2.54
Maruti Suzuki 7,270.00 2.00
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Cipla 466.30 -2.56
Larsen 1,341.10 -1.61
Bharti Infratel 231.45 -0.52
ICICI Bank 505.65 -0.99
Bharti Airtel 429.90 -0.57
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Larsen 1,341.60 -1.56
ICICI Bank 505.70 -1.06
ITC 247.60 -0.60
Bharti Airtel 430.15 -0.36
Tech Mahindra 761.55 -0.26
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram