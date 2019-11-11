Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Ashok Leyland, Britannia, Coal India, Infosys Among Key Stocks in Focus Today

Ashok Leyland Ltd shares dived as much as 7.3% after the company said net profit fell 92.6% to Rs 38.9 crore in the September quarter versus Rs 527.7 crore a year ago.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 11, 2019, 10:55 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Ashok Leyland, Britannia, Coal India, Infosys Among Key Stocks in Focus Today
Image For Representation . (News18)

Indian markets were trading flat with a negative bias in volatile trade on Monday amid negative Asian cues.

At 10:30 am, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was down 61.64 points, or 0.15%, to 40,262, while the Nifty 50 index slipped 25.45 points, or 0.21%, to 11,882.70. Ashok Leyland, Britannia Industries, Coal India, Infosys and Yes Bank were among the key stocks in news today. Read on to know more:

Ashok Leyland: Ashok Leyland Ltd shares dived as much as 7.3% after the company said net profit fell 92.6% to Rs 38.9 crore in the September quarter versus Rs 527.7 crore a year ago.

Britannia Industries, Coal India: Britannia Industries Ltd and Coal India Ltd shares were trading flat with a positive bias ahead of the earnings announcement for the second quarter ended September (Q2). Other major companies to announce Q2 results today included Hindalco, Aban Offshore, Adani Ports, India Cements, Bombay Dyeing, Motherson Sumi Systems etc.

Infosys: Infosys Ltd shares slipped 1.4% on news that the company is talking to law firms JSA Law and Khaitan and Co with a view to appointing one or both to strengthen the investigation into allegations by whistleblowers against top company executives.

Yes Bank: Yes Bank Ltd shares jumped 4.3% even as news emerged that the bank has lent over Rs 2,000 crore to several companies linked to Indiabulls Group that either have negative net worth or an average equity capital of Rs 1 lakh, according to an affidavit filed in the Delhi High Court by Citizens Whistle Blower Forum.

IDBI Bank: IDBI Bank Ltd shares jumped over 4% as its Q2 net loss stood at Rs 3,458.8 crore compared with a loss of Rs 3,602.5 a year ago, while net interest income grew 25.4% to Rs 1,631.4 crore versus Rs 1,301 crore.

Maruti Suzuki: Maruti Suzuki India Ltd inched down nearly 1% as total October production fell 20.7% to 119,000 units compared with a year ago.

Nestle India: Nestle India Ltd shares fell 1.5% even as net profit jumped 33.5% to Rs 595 crore in the September quarter compared with a year ago.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
NIFTY 50

11,869.90 -38.25 ( -0.32%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 249.80 3.37
Yes Bank 70.95 2.90
ICICI Bank 491.30 0.38
RBL Bank 341.50 5.43
Reliance 1,426.55 -1.31
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 70.95 2.83
Indiabulls Hsg 250.05 3.41
IRCTC 925.50 5.50
Maruti Suzuki 7,095.00 -1.47
RBL Bank 341.55 5.45
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Zee Entertain 301.70 4.94
Yes Bank 70.95 2.90
GAIL 128.90 1.46
NTPC 118.90 1.28
IndusInd Bank 1,436.05 0.93
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 70.95 2.83
NTPC 118.95 1.36
IndusInd Bank 1,438.60 1.06
Kotak Mahindra 1,616.00 0.99
Tata Steel 400.15 0.59
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Nestle 14,064.90 -2.81
Hero Motocorp 2,594.90 -1.97
Eicher Motors 21,355.00 -1.54
Asian Paints 1,768.95 -1.44
M&M 571.00 -1.55
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Hero Motocorp 2,595.60 -1.91
Asian Paints 1,769.40 -1.40
Maruti Suzuki 7,097.00 -1.44
M&M 571.10 -1.53
Reliance 1,426.55 -1.30
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram