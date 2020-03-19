English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
1-MIN READ

Ashok Leyland, PVR, Bajaj Finserv Among Key Stocks in Focus Today

File photo of the Bombay Stock Exchange building in Mumbai. (Reuters)

Ashok Leyland Ltd shares plunged over 15% after the company approved to acquire up to 19% additional equity shares in Hinduja Leyland Finance for up to Rs 1,200 crore.

Indian stocks continued to trade in a free-fall mode on Thursday, with all the sectors witnessing huge selling pressure. At 11:27 am, the benchmark BSE Sensex was down 862.35 points, or 3%, to 28,007.16, while the Nifty 50 fell 262.45 points, or 3.1%, to 8,206.35. Ashok Leyland, PVR, Sterlite Tech, Wipro.

Bajaj Finserv was among the key stocks in news on Thursday. Read on to know more:

Ashok Leyland: Ashok Leyland Ltd shares plunged over 15% after the company approved to acquire up to 19% additional equity shares in Hinduja Leyland Finance for up to Rs 1,200 crore.

PVR: PVR Ltd shares gained 1.5% after ICRA kept ratings unchanged at ICRA A1+ to the commercial papers.

Sterlite Tech: Sterlite Technologies Ltd shares jumped nearly 4% after the company’s board will meet on 24 March to consider the proposal for buyback of equity shares

Wipro: Wipro Ltd shares inched down 0.5% after the company launched Microsoft business unit for digital transformation solutions.

Bajaj Finserv: Bajaj Finserv Ltd shares dropped 3.5% after the company appointed Sanjiv Bajaj as chairman.

Karur Vysya Bank: Karur Vysya Bank Ltd shares dropped over 4% after the lender entered into the precious metals business.

Motilal Oswal: Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd shares plummeted 10% after the company said its board meeting will be held on 21 March to consider the proposal for buyback of equity shares.

JSW Steel: JSW Steel Ltd shares were down 4% after the steel major said ratings agency CARE has revised its rating for the company’s long-term bank facilities and non-convertible debentures (NCDs) to CARE AA- from CARE AA.

Cox and Kings: Cox and Kings Ltd shares were trading flat after the committee of creditors of the bankrupt travel agency, in a meeting held on 3 March, approved extending the deadline to submit expressions of interest (EoIs) by 30 days.

Navneet Education: Navneet Education Ltd shares rise 2% after the company issued commercial paper of Rs 50 crore to Mahindra Liquid Fund and Mahindra Ultra Short Term Yojana.

