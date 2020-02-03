Ashok Leyland Sales Down 40 Percent at 11,850 Units in January
Total domestic vehicles sales stood at 10,850 units in January against 18,533 units in the year-ago period, registering a decline of 41.4 per cent.
Image For Representation . (News18)
New Delhi: Hinduja group flagship firm Ashok Leyland on Monday reported 39.9 per cent decline in total vehicles sales at 11,850 units in January.
The company had sold 19,741 units in the same month last year, Ashok Leyland said in a regulatory filing.
Total domestic vehicles sales stood at 10,850 units in January against 18,533 units in the year-ago period, registering a decline of 41.4 per cent.
Medium and heavy commercial vehicles (M&HCV) sales in domestic market were down 49.1 per cent at 6,949 units in January this year, as compared to 13,663 units in the year-ago month, it added.
Light commercial vehicle sales last month stood at 3,901 units as compared to 4,870 units in January 2019, down 19.8 per cent the company said.
Shares of Ashok Leyland were trading at Rs 76.40 a piece on BSE, down 0.78 per cent from the previous close.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,384.10
|0.06
|ITC
|207.10
|-5.37
|SBI
|297.65
|-1.81
|Indiabulls Hsg
|258.50
|-7.06
|Tata Motors
|163.75
|-1.21
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Asian Paints
|1,865.70
|6.22
|Nestle
|16,303.15
|5.69
|HUL
|2,177.00
|4.99
|Bajaj Auto
|3,278.15
|4.35
|IndusInd Bank
|1,262.35
|4.25
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ITC
|207.10
|-5.37
|Hero Motocorp
|2,360.55
|-3.64
|TCS
|2,101.60
|-2.93
|HCL Tech
|577.95
|-2.22
|SBI
|297.65
|-1.81
Live TV
Recommended For You
- How a Rare Species of Pink Slugs Managed to Survive The Australia Bushfires
- Hyundai Aura vs Maruti Suzuki Dzire Spec Comparison: Design, Interior, Engine and More
- ISL Table-toppers FC Goa Sack Sergio Lobera, Coach 'Very Unhappy' With Being Shown the Door
- The Economic Survey of India Just Cited Wikipedia as its Data Source and Internet is in Disbelief
- India vs New Zealand | All-weather Bowling Attack, Improved Batting Makes India Formidable: Hesson