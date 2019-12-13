Ashok Leyland, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, Yes Bank Among Key Stocks in Focus Today
A file photo of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
Indian stocks markets were trading on a strong note on Friday, i.e. 13 December, on the back of strong Asian cues after reports emerged that the US and China had reached at a trade deal. At 10:48 am, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 336.73 points, or 0.83%, to 40,918.44, while the Nifty 50 gained 88.30 points, or 0.74%, to 12,060.10. Ashok Leyland, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, Yes Bank, InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) and Wipro were among the key stocks in news today. Read on to know more:
Ashok Leyland: Ashok Leyland Ltd shares gained 4.6% after the company appointed Vipin Sondhi as chief executive officer and managing director of the company.
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank: Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd shares plunged 8.7% today after making a stellar listing in the previous session.
Yes Bank: Yes Bank shares soared 10% on reports that the lender is seeking exemption from the Securities and Exchange Board of India's (Sebi’s) six-month rule for its Rs 2,000 crore qualified institutional placement (QIP) scheduled for January.
InterGlobe Aviation: Shares of InterGlobe Aviation Ltd jumped 2% as IndiGo’s market share stood at 47.5% in November 2019 versus 47.4% in November 2018.
Wipro: Wipro Ltd shares rose 1.4% after the company bagged multi-year order from Olympus for cloud services.
Hero MotoCorp: Hero MotoCorp Ltd shares inched up nearly 1% on news that the company is set to launch 10-11 BS-VI products by the middle of February.
Infosys: Infosys Ltd shares rose 1.4% on news that its subsidiary EdgeVerve Systems has inked a deal with IDEGO to develop and deliver innovative tech products to their customers across Latin America.
SBI: State Bank of India (SBI) shares advanced 2.7% after its subsidiary SBI Cards and Payments Services made an application to list commercial paper for an issue size of Rs 400 crore.
Piramal Enterprises: Piramal Enterprises Ltd shares jumped 1.5% after the company entered into a joint development agreement with Omkar Realtors and Developers to develop a residential project in Mumbai’s Mahim area with a total investment of around Rs 3,000 crore.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|302.00
|3.69
|Tata Motors
|178.95
|3.23
|TCS
|2,058.55
|1.86
|Yes Bank
|46.50
|2.54
|SBI
|327.70
|1.82
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|302.00
|3.58
|Tata Motors
|178.90
|3.20
|Yes Bank
|46.50
|2.54
|Infosys
|708.80
|0.99
|SBI
|327.80
|1.86
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Vedanta
|149.20
|3.61
|Tata Motors
|178.85
|3.17
|Axis Bank
|743.85
|3.01
|Hindalco
|206.85
|2.68
|Yes Bank
|46.55
|2.65
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Vedanta
|149.20
|3.65
|TML-D
|72.65
|3.12
|Tata Motors
|178.95
|3.23
|Axis Bank
|743.80
|3.08
|Yes Bank
|46.50
|2.54
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,810.30
|-3.28
|Bharti Airtel
|429.90
|-1.99
|Bharti Infratel
|247.15
|-2.00
|Zee Entertain
|281.70
|-0.91
|Nestle
|14,013.10
|-1.00
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Airtel
|429.95
|-1.91
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,699.30
|-0.96
|Sun Pharma
|430.15
|-0.84
|Bajaj Auto
|3,240.95
|-0.61
|Tech Mahindra
|751.95
|-0.53
