1-min read

Ashok Leyland, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, Yes Bank Among Key Stocks in Focus Today

Yes Bank shares soared 10% on reports that the lender is seeking exemption from the Securities and Exchange Board of India's (Sebi’s) six-month rule for its Rs 2,000 crore qualified institutional placement (QIP) scheduled for January.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 13, 2019, 11:17 AM IST
BSE
A file photo of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Indian stocks markets were trading on a strong note on Friday, i.e. 13 December, on the back of strong Asian cues after reports emerged that the US and China had reached at a trade deal. At 10:48 am, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 336.73 points, or 0.83%, to 40,918.44, while the Nifty 50 gained 88.30 points, or 0.74%, to 12,060.10. Ashok Leyland, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, Yes Bank, InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) and Wipro were among the key stocks in news today. Read on to know more:

Ashok Leyland: Ashok Leyland Ltd shares gained 4.6% after the company appointed Vipin Sondhi as chief executive officer and managing director of the company.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank: Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd shares plunged 8.7% today after making a stellar listing in the previous session.

Yes Bank: Yes Bank shares soared 10% on reports that the lender is seeking exemption from the Securities and Exchange Board of India's (Sebi’s) six-month rule for its Rs 2,000 crore qualified institutional placement (QIP) scheduled for January.

InterGlobe Aviation: Shares of InterGlobe Aviation Ltd jumped 2% as IndiGo’s market share stood at 47.5% in November 2019 versus 47.4% in November 2018.

Wipro: Wipro Ltd shares rose 1.4% after the company bagged multi-year order from Olympus for cloud services.

Hero MotoCorp: Hero MotoCorp Ltd shares inched up nearly 1% on news that the company is set to launch 10-11 BS-VI products by the middle of February.

Infosys: Infosys Ltd shares rose 1.4% on news that its subsidiary EdgeVerve Systems has inked a deal with IDEGO to develop and deliver innovative tech products to their customers across Latin America.

SBI: State Bank of India (SBI) shares advanced 2.7% after its subsidiary SBI Cards and Payments Services made an application to list commercial paper for an issue size of Rs 400 crore.

Piramal Enterprises: Piramal Enterprises Ltd shares jumped 1.5% after the company entered into a joint development agreement with Omkar Realtors and Developers to develop a residential project in Mumbai’s Mahim area with a total investment of around Rs 3,000 crore.

NIFTY 50

12,050.60 +78.80 ( +0.66%)
