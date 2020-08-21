Ashwani Bhatia Appointed Managing Director of SBI​

Ashwani Bhatia was on Friday appointed as the Managing Director (MD) of the State Bank of India (SBI), according to a Personnel Ministry order.
Bhatia is at present working as the Deputy Managing Director in SBI.
He has been appointed as the MD up to the date of his superannuation that is May 31, 2022, the order said.
Array
(
[videos] => Array
(
)
[query] => https://pubstack.nw18.com/pubsync/v1/api/videos/recommended?source=n18english&channels=5d95e6c378c2f2492e2148a2,5d95e6c278c2f2492e214884,5d96f74de3f5f312274ca307&categories=5d95e6d7340a9e4981b2e10a&query=ashwani+bhatia%2CSBI%2CSBI+MD%2Cstate+bank+of+India&publish_min=2020-08-24T15:06:10.000Z&publish_max=2020-08-27T15:06:10.000Z&sort_by=date-relevance&order_by=0&limit=2
)