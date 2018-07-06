GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

Asian Stocks Tread Water, Bracing for Trade War Shots

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index also edged higher by 0.18 percent but China's main market, the Shanghai Composite Index, was fractionally down by 0.09 percent.

AFP

Updated:July 6, 2018, 10:33 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Asian Stocks Tread Water, Bracing for Trade War Shots
U.S. 100 dollar banknotes and Chinese 100 yuan banknotes are seen in this picture illustration in Beijing, China. (Image: Reuters)
Hong Kong: Asian stocks were treading water Friday as traders braced for the introduction of tit-for-tat tariffs between the United States and China that experts warn could have a damaging impact on the world economy.

Shares in Shanghai and Hong Kong made little ground but Tokyo stocks followed Wall Street higher, as investors took some heart from news of trade talks between Washington and the European Union.

In Tokyo, the benchmark Nikkei 225 index advanced 0.89 percent or 190.70 points to 21,737.69.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index also edged higher by 0.18 percent but China's main market, the Shanghai Composite Index, was fractionally down by 0.09 percent.

Investors broadly took to the sidelines with around $34 billion in US tariffs on Chinese goods set to be unveiled in the middle of the Asian trading session.

China has vowed to hit back immediately with a similar amount in tariffs.

But these could be just the first skirmishes in a trade war between the world's top two economies, with financial markets worried about a knock-on effect on the wider global economy and the broader trading system.

Trump has threatened to impose tariffs on some $450 billion of Chinese goods — virtually all of China's imports — as he seeks to advance his "America First" protectionist agenda.

Beijing has accused the US of "firing on the whole world" with the measures, pointing out that most of the Chinese goods under attack are made by companies with large foreign investment — including America.

Greg McKenna, chief market strategist at AxiTrader, said "there has been a subtle but distinct shift in the number of voices who are now saying this could all end up in a big global mess with a huge hit to global growth".

However, Hikaru Sato, senior technical analyst at Daiwa Securities, said the market "has already factored in" this stage of the US-China trade battle and is looking towards the next spat.

Zero tariffs

In the US and Europe, traders were cheered by comments from the US ambassador in Berlin, who told bosses of Germany's biggest car firms that Washington was calling on the EU to bring tariffs to zero on car imports — in exchange for equal treatment by the US.

This drove European car stocks sharply higher and dragged up wider markets.

In New York, traders returned from the July 4 holiday in a relatively bullish mood, pushing the Dow Jones index up nearly one percent as they cheered solid US employment data.

Auto giants led the gains — buoyed by the headlines from Berlin — and tech stocks like Google parent company Alphabet and Facebook were also higher.

Oil prices were also sharply lower amid pressure by US President Donald Trump on the oil exporting cartel OPEC to cut prices.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

35,733.81 +159.26 ( +0.45%)

Nifty 50

10,801.85 +52.10 ( +0.48%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Varroc Engineer 1,015.15 +48.15 +4.98
Reliance 979.80 +15.30 +1.59
Titan Company 844.00 +6.00 +0.72
Infosys 1,280.45 -3.55 -0.28
Yes Bank 354.65 +6.00 +1.72
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Varroc Engineer 1,015.00 +48.00 +4.96
NTPC 151.10 -1.00 -0.66
ICICI Bank 270.50 -1.10 -0.41
Bajaj Auto 3,049.95 +80.15 +2.70
PC Jeweller 130.35 +3.85 +3.04
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 269.55 +8.00 +3.06
HPCL 263.55 +7.10 +2.77
Bajaj Auto 3,050.05 +83.10 +2.80
BPCL 379.50 +7.95 +2.14
IOC 158.10 +3.10 +2.00
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 269.75 +8.25 +3.15
Bajaj Auto 3,050.00 +80.20 +2.70
Hero Motocorp 3,566.65 +63.95 +1.83
Yes Bank 354.40 +5.60 +1.61
Reliance 979.95 +14.95 +1.55
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Zee Entertain 544.70 -7.10 -1.29
NTPC 151.10 -1.05 -0.69
Bharti Airtel 361.05 -2.35 -0.65
Wipro 262.50 -1.60 -0.61
Bharti Infratel 302.00 -1.45 -0.48
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Wipro 262.50 -2.50 -0.94
NTPC 151.10 -1.00 -0.66
Bharti Airtel 361.00 -2.45 -0.67
ICICI Bank 270.65 -0.95 -0.35
Asian Paints 1,318.00 -3.85 -0.29
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery