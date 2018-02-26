English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Aster DM Healthcare Makes Weak Debut, Shares Fall Over 4 Percent
The stock listed at Rs 182.10, a loss of 4.15 per cent from the issue price, on BSE.
Image for representation.
New Delhi: Shares of Aster DM Healthcare made a weak debut at bourses on Monday, falling over 4 per cent from the issue price of Rs 190.
The stock listed at Rs 182.10, a loss of 4.15 per cent from the issue price, on BSE.
On NSE, shares of the company debuted at Rs 183, a fall of 3.68 per cent.
The company's market valuation stood at Rs 9,225.45 crore.
The initial public offer of Aster DM Healthcare was subscribed 1.33 times during February 12-15.
The price band for the offer was kept at Rs 180-190 per share.
The company operates in India, the Philippines, Jordan and all the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states comprising the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait and Bahrain.
Edited by: Puja Menon
