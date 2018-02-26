Aster DM Healthcare Makes Weak Debut, Shares Fall Over 4 Percent

Shares of Aster DM Healthcare made a weak debut at bourses on Monday, falling over 4 per cent from the issue price of Rs 190.The stock listed at Rs 182.10, a loss of 4.15 per cent from the issue price, on BSE.On NSE, shares of the company debuted at Rs 183, a fall of 3.68 per cent.The company's market valuation stood at Rs 9,225.45 crore.The initial public offer of Aster DM Healthcare was subscribed 1.33 times during February 12-15.The price band for the offer was kept at Rs 180-190 per share.The company operates in India, the Philippines, Jordan and all the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states comprising the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait and Bahrain.