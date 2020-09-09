Astute Acquires Czech-based Social Media Marketing Group Socialbakers

PRAGUE: U.S. software company Astute has acquired Czech-based social media analytics firm Socialbakers, the companies said on Wednesday.

Financial details were not disclosed.

Beginning as a startup over a decade ago, Socialbakers has grown into a global AI-powered social media marketing platform with over 2,500 clients in 100 countries, helping firms track their social profiles across numerous channels.

“Many brands are already leveraging both the Socialbakers and Astute platforms, and we are looking forward to expanding our combined offering to brands and businesses around the world,” Socialbakers Chief Executive Yuval Ben-Itzhak said.

