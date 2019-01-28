LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

At 19.5 Billion US Dollars, Tata is the Most Valuable Brand: Report

The improvement in brand value was aided largely by the performance of the group's cash-cow Tata Consultancy Services, Brand Finance chief executive David Haigh said.

PTI

Updated:January 28, 2019, 4:40 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
At 19.5 Billion US Dollars, Tata is the Most Valuable Brand: Report
File photo of Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran.
Mumbai: The value of the brand Tata has soared 37 percent to $19.5 billion in 2019, helping the conglomerate break into the top-100 in a global brands list, according to a report.

The salt-to-software group has been ranked 86th in the list compiled by the London-based consultancy Brand Finance, up from 104 in 2018, the statement said, adding it is the only domestic brand in the global top-100.

"The Tata group has seen an impressive increase in brand value in 2019, and have been rewarded by being the only Indian brand within the top 100 most valuable brands in the world," Brand Finance chief executive David Haigh was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the Tata group.

Reacting to the recognition, Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran said, "this recognition will encourage us to drive our businesses in a socially responsible manner globally while continuing to strive for excellence through innovation and entrepreneurship."

The improvement in brand value was aided largely by the performance of the group's cash-cow Tata Consultancy Services, Haigh said.

The statement further said the brand value was also helped by the group's automotive and steel companies as also the inclusion of a wider number of Tata group entities for computing the value.

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

35,656.70 -368.84 ( -1.02%)

NIFTY 50

10,661.55 -119.00 ( -1.10%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Zee Entertain 373.30 17.24
Maruti Suzuki 6,511.05 -0.04
Yes Bank 207.50 -5.51
ICICI Bank 343.55 -3.82
Reliance 1,229.55 -1.32
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Zee Entertain 372.50 16.64
HDFC Bank 2,083.55 -0.50
Yes Bank 207.65 -5.46
Reliance 1,229.60 -1.34
Maruti Suzuki 6,508.55 -0.12
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Zee Entertain 373.30 17.24
Bharti Infratel 287.30 2.70
Coal India 225.20 1.92
TCS 1,955.00 1.78
Larsen 1,300.45 1.17
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
TCS 1,951.95 1.71
Coal India 224.75 1.51
Larsen 1,300.55 1.17
Power Grid Corp 188.00 0.97
Asian Paints 1,379.85 0.56
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Adani Ports 326.10 -12.77
Indiabulls Hsg 699.30 -6.07
Yes Bank 207.50 -5.51
Bajaj Finance 2,458.50 -5.43
Bajaj Finserv 6,050.90 -4.28
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 207.65 -5.46
Bajaj Finance 2,456.20 -5.40
ICICI Bank 343.45 -3.82
IndusInd Bank 1,440.00 -3.10
Hero Motocorp 2,602.00 -2.55
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram