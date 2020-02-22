Take the pledge to vote

News18 » Business
1-min read

At G20 Summit, FM Sitharaman Stresses on Need to Enhance Global Risk Monitoring

Nirmala Sitharaman, who was the lead speaker in the meeting, said a coordinated policy solutions are needed to curb the growing inequality that has slowed down the pace of inter-generational mobility.

PTI

Updated:February 22, 2020, 9:26 PM IST
At G20 Summit, FM Sitharaman Stresses on Need to Enhance Global Risk Monitoring
File Photo of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday emphasised the need to enhance global risk monitoring and explore the scope for policy co-ordination to deal with such risks.

Speaking at G-20 Finance Ministers and central bank governors meeting in Riyadh, she called upon all the member countries to enhance their efforts aimed at empowering women, youth and small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

In a tweet, the official handle of the Finance Ministry said, "Finance Minister Smt @nsitharaman called upon the G20 to enhance global risk monitoring and explore the scope for policy co-ordination to deal with such global risks,"

Sitharaman was the lead speaker during the session on "Enhancing Access to Opportunities for All" in the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting on Saturday.

"Finance Minister Smt @nsitharaman emphasised that growing inequality has slowed down the pace of inter-generational mobility globally. She pointed out that identifying the causes and developing solutions require coordinated policy solutions," the ministry tweeted.

The minister also highlighted the initiatives undertaken by the Indian government for empowering women such as 'Stand Up India' and STEP scheme.

She emphasised the risk and collateral free MUDRA scheme for SME segment in the meeting, the ministry said.

Sitharaman held bilateral talks with her counterparts from other countries and Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development officials on the sidelines of the G20 event.

She expressed empathy with the people of China, suffering from the coronavirus epidemic and extended India's support in this hour of need, the ministry said in a tweet.

