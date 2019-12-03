At Least 92,700 BSNL, MTNL Employees Opt for Voluntary Retirement
Around 78,300 employees of BSNL and 14,378 of MTNL have opted for the scheme. The PSUs had set December 3 as last date for employees to opt for VRS.
Representative Image (Reuters)
New Delhi: The voluntary retirement scheme of BSNL and MTNL on Tuesday closed with over 92,700 employees opting for it, according to senior officials of the public sector telecom companies.
Around 78,300 employees of BSNL and 14,378 of MTNL have opted for the scheme.
"Approximately 78,300 employees have opted for the VRS as per data received from all the circles till the closing of the scheme. This is as per our target. We were expecting reduction of 82,000 headcount. Besides VRS applicants, around 6,000 employees also retired," BSNL Chairman and Managing Director P K Purwar told PTI.
The PSUs had set December 3 as last date for employees to opt for VRS.
MTNL Chairman and Managing Director Sunil Kumar said that the PSU too has exceeded the target set for VRS.
"14,378 employees have opted for VRS against target of 13,650 employees. This will reduce our annual salary bill from Rs 2,272 crore to Rs 500 crore. Now we are left with 4,430 employees which is sufficient to run our business," Kumar said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|59.50
|-7.10
|Indiabulls Hsg
|290.85
|-4.37
|Bharti Airtel
|459.10
|0.11
|TCS
|2,051.00
|1.48
|Reliance
|1,578.90
|-0.48
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|CG Consumer
|246.20
|-2.19
|TCS
|2,050.40
|1.46
|Yes Bank
|59.50
|-7.10
|Indiabulls Hsg
|290.95
|-4.32
|Reliance
|1,578.85
|-0.47
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bajaj Auto
|3,259.75
|3.18
|Bajaj Finserv
|9,089.75
|1.58
|TCS
|2,051.00
|1.48
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,646.75
|0.84
|Infosys
|698.35
|0.82
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bajaj Auto
|3,261.35
|3.20
|TCS
|2,050.40
|1.46
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,646.45
|0.82
|Infosys
|698.35
|0.79
|Hero Motocorp
|2,418.85
|0.54
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|59.50
|-7.10
|Bharti Infratel
|248.45
|-6.42
|Tata Steel
|399.65
|-5.04
|Zee Entertain
|279.90
|-4.41
|Adani Ports
|361.95
|-4.18
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|59.50
|-7.10
|Tata Steel
|399.45
|-5.07
|TML-D
|66.75
|-4.51
|Vedanta
|139.70
|-3.42
|M&M
|522.85
|-2.13
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bharti's Romantic Post for 'Soulmate' Haarsh Limbachiyaa on Wedding Anniversary will Melt Hearts
- Ali Fazal's First Look From Kenneth Branagh's Death On The Nile Revealed
- Starbucks Fires Employee Who Served Coffee Cup to Cop with 'Pig' Written on Label
- Sauda Khara Khara Remake From Good Newwz is the Crazy Wedding Dance Song You've Been Waiting for
- Did You Know, You Could Still Upgrade to Windows 10 for Free