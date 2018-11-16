GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

At 'Wealth Creator Awards' FM Jaitley Speaks on How Moneycontrol Helps Investors, Businesses

He was speaking at the inaugural edition of the Moneycontrol Wealth Creator Awards.

News18.com

Updated:November 16, 2018, 11:09 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
At 'Wealth Creator Awards' FM Jaitley Speaks on How Moneycontrol Helps Investors, Businesses
File photo of Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.
Loading...
Finance minister Arun Jaitley lauded the Moneycontrol as India’s premier financial news and data platform, which provides investors and business the information needed to take informed decisions. He was speaking at the inaugural edition of the Moneycontrol Wealth Creator Awards.

In an address, the Finance Minister said even policymakers such as him use data from this platform to help take decisions, the Moneycontrol reported.

On November 16, Moneycontrol hosted the first edition of the ‘Wealth Creator Awards’ in Mumbai.

Jaitley further added that the quality of debate in India has suffered, particularly on economic issues. He added that debates should be based on facts and analysis, informed by data.

“Debate cannot be guided by slogans or populism. It should be based on hard facts, data analysis. Digital platforms like Moneycontrol are serving a great national purpose by making debate, discussion and policy formulation, meaningful,” he said.

The Finance Minister also commended Moneycontrol for simplifying the financial markets for a wide section of the populace, prodding more people towards acquiring an active stake in India’s growth story.

The ceremony's chief guest was Suresh Prabhu, Minister of Commerce and Industry, and Civil Aviation.

The award ceremony , which recognised the top wealth creators from across India’s financial-services industry: banks, broking firms, asset management and insurance companies besides individuals and fund schemes , was peppered by speeches, interviews and a panel discussion on the state of the economy, the financial sector and the importance of sustainable wealth creation, and had in attendance the who’s who of Indian finance.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

35,457.16 +196.62 ( +0.56%)

NIFTY 50

10,682.20 +65.50 ( +0.62%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Jet Airways 346.50 7.98
Yes Bank 191.00 -7.21
Reliance 1,127.40 2.79
ICICI Bank 367.55 -0.66
Indiabulls Hsg 766.20 -4.80
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Jet Airways 346.85 8.07
Mindtree 838.20 -0.05
Yes Bank 191.30 -7.14
HDFC 1,887.55 1.91
Info Edge 1,370.00 -0.48
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 332.75 9.31
HCL Tech 1,022.20 3.38
Eicher Motors 24,735.00 3.30
Grasim 831.90 2.87
Reliance 1,127.40 2.79
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 333.60 9.81
Reliance 1,127.50 2.79
HDFC 1,887.55 1.91
SBI 290.30 1.75
Hero Motocorp 2,954.55 1.28
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 191.00 -7.21
Indiabulls Hsg 766.20 -4.80
JSW Steel 335.10 -2.76
Tata Steel 574.10 -2.59
IOC 143.35 -2.25
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 191.30 -7.14
Tata Steel 574.10 -2.47
Maruti Suzuki 7,332.05 -2.02
ONGC 156.55 -1.48
Axis Bank 618.30 -1.17
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...