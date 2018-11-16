At 'Wealth Creator Awards' FM Jaitley Speaks on How Moneycontrol Helps Investors, Businesses

Finance minister Arun Jaitley lauded the Moneycontrol as India’s premier financial news and data platform, which provides investors and business the information needed to take informed decisions. He was speaking at the inaugural edition of the Moneycontrol Wealth Creator Awards.In an address, the Finance Minister said even policymakers such as him use data from this platform to help take decisions, the Moneycontrol reported.On November 16, Moneycontrol hosted the first edition of the ‘Wealth Creator Awards’ in Mumbai.Jaitley further added that the quality of debate in India has suffered, particularly on economic issues. He added that debates should be based on facts and analysis, informed by data.“Debate cannot be guided by slogans or populism. It should be based on hard facts, data analysis. Digital platforms like Moneycontrol are serving a great national purpose by making debate, discussion and policy formulation, meaningful,” he said.The Finance Minister also commended Moneycontrol for simplifying the financial markets for a wide section of the populace, prodding more people towards acquiring an active stake in India’s growth story.The ceremony's chief guest was Suresh Prabhu, Minister of Commerce and Industry, and Civil Aviation.The award ceremony , which recognised the top wealth creators from across India’s financial-services industry: banks, broking firms, asset management and insurance companies besides individuals and fund schemes , was peppered by speeches, interviews and a panel discussion on the state of the economy, the financial sector and the importance of sustainable wealth creation, and had in attendance the who’s who of Indian finance.