GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

ATC Completes Rs 3,800-cr Mobile Tower Deal with Vodafone India; Idea Pact Expected by May

Completion of this deal brings the approval of Idea and Vodafone merger closer. The closure of approximately Rs 4,000-crore mobile tower sale deal between ATC and Idea is now awaited.

PTI

Updated:April 3, 2018, 12:52 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
ATC Completes Rs 3,800-cr Mobile Tower Deal with Vodafone India; Idea Pact Expected by May
Voda, Idea will benefit most from spectrum payment time extension: Report (Representative image, REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui - RC16678D4FA0)
New Delhi: Telecom infrastructure firm American Tower Corporation (ATC) on Tuesday announced that it has completed mobile tower purchase deal worth Rs 3,800 crore with Vodafone India through its Indian arm.

ATC Telecom Infrastructure, a majority owned Indian subsidiary of ATC, has completed the transaction.

This is a previously announced acquisition of Vodafone India's telecom site business, which consists of approximately 10,200 communications sites, for a total cash consideration of about Rs 38 billion, ATC said in a statement.

We are pleased to acquire this portfolio, which will complement our existing footprint and help us serve our tenants in India as they expand 4G services in the coming years," ATC's EVP and President, Asia, Amit Sharma said.

Completion of this deal brings the approval of Idea and Vodafone merger closer. The closure of approximately Rs 4,000-crore mobile tower sale deal between ATC and Idea is now awaited.

According to government sources, the merger of Idea and Vodafone will be cleared after the closure of Idea's pending deal with ATC.

"We expect regulatory processes to be completed by end of this month (for closure of deal with Idea). The Department of Telecom is driving it. We are hopeful of completing the deal by May," Sharma said.

The purchase of Vodafone mobile towers adds nearly 10,200 mobile network sites to the existing Indian portfolio.

The two deals are expected to generate approximately Rs 2,100 crore in property revenue and approximately Rs 800 crore in gross margin during their first full year in ATC's portfolio, as per the announcement earlier made by the company.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

33,238.02 -17.34 ( -0.05%)

Nifty 50

10,203.15 -8.65 ( -0.08%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 265.90 +4.05 +1.55
Tata Steel 580.40 +1.60 +0.28
Infibeam Incorp 158.30 +6.25 +4.11
Reliance 893.85 +0.90 +0.10
Delta Corp 276.80 +33.85 +13.93
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
RPG Life 435.00 +36.95 +9.28
M&M 768.00 +20.40 +2.73
Responsive Ind 45.75 +5.35 +13.24
Delta Corp 276.60 +32.65 +13.38
Ceat 1,592.85 +51.90 +3.37
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
HPCL 355.00 +10.50 +3.05
Indiabulls Hsg 1,278.00 +34.15 +2.75
M&M 768.30 +20.25 +2.71
IOC 173.60 +3.15 +1.85
Power Grid Corp 198.65 +3.75 +1.92
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
M&M 768.00 +20.40 +2.73
Tata Motors (D) 194.05 +4.85 +2.56
Bharti Airtel 400.35 +5.90 +1.50
ICICI Bank 265.60 +3.70 +1.41
Tata Motors 343.60 +4.80 +1.42
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tech Mahindra 618.05 -22.25 -3.47
Hindalco 206.40 -4.85 -2.30
Wipro 283.60 -6.05 -2.09
Titan Company 925.25 -18.85 -2.00
ONGC 177.10 -2.85 -1.58
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Wipro 283.45 -6.30 -2.17
ONGC 177.10 -2.90 -1.61
Adani Ports 365.65 -4.35 -1.18
HDFC 1,819.00 -19.10 -1.04
Larsen 1,323.10 -12.90 -0.97
See all Top Losers »

Video Wall

Video: Bharat Bandh observed across India

Video: Bharat Bandh observed across India

Recommended For You