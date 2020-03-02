Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

ATF Price Cut by Steep 10 Percent, Non-subsidised Cooking Gas Costs Rs 53 Less

Simultaneously, the rates of non-subsidised cooking gas (LPG) were cut by Rs 53, wiping away a third of the record Rs 144.50 per cylinder price hike effected last month, according to a price notification issued by state-owned oil firms.

PTI

Updated:March 2, 2020, 5:40 PM IST
Israeli Air Force F-35 fighter jets fly over the Mediterranean Sea during an aerial show as part of the celebrations for Israel's Independence Day marking the 70th anniversary of the creation of the state, in Tel Aviv, Israel April 19, 2018. REUTERS/Amir Cohen/File Photo
Image for representation. (Image: Reuters)

New Delhi: Jet fuel (ATF) prices were on Monday slashed by a steep 10 per cent, the second straight reduction in rates in as many months, as international oil prices slumped on fears of the spread of coronavirus.

Simultaneously, the rates of non-subsidised cooking gas (LPG) were cut by Rs 53, wiping away a third of the record Rs 144.50 per cylinder price hike effected last month, according to a price notification issued by state-owned oil firms.

Aviation turbine fuel (ATF) price was cut by Rs 6,590.62 per kilolitre (kl), or 10.3 per cent, to Rs 56,859.01 per kl in Delhi.

This is the second straight cut in ATF rates. Prices were cut by Rs 874.13 per kl with effect from February 1.

The rate of non-subsidised cooking gas (LPG) was also reduced to Rs 805.50 per 14.2-kg cylinder from Rs 858.50 previously.

Domestic LPG users are entitled to buy 12 bottles of 14.2 kg each at subsidised rates in a year. Since international oil prices have fallen, the government's subsidy payout will fall by almost Rs 50 per cylinder to Rs 240.

Cooking gas is available only at market prices across the country. Eligible users, however, get subsidy in their bank account for buying LPG cylinders at subsidised rates.

Price of 19-kg LPG cylinders, used by commercial establishment, came down to Rs 1,381.50 from Rs 1,466, the notification said.

