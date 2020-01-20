Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Attempts on to Decriminalise Companies Law, Says FM after Tata Sons Chairman Asks Govt to Trust People

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said she was impressed with the comments made by TATA Sons Ltd Chairman N Chandrashekharan who remarked that the government should trust people and its own citizens.

PTI

Updated:January 20, 2020, 9:18 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Attempts on to Decriminalise Companies Law, Says FM after Tata Sons Chairman Asks Govt to Trust People
File photo of Nirmala Sitharaman.

Chennai: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said the government's earnest attempt was to decriminalise everything that has to do with Companies Law or related acts as part of initiatives towards a USD 5 trillion economy. She said the government does not want a law that could treat every business house with suspicion.

Delivering the Nani Palkhiwala Memorial lecture on Sunday evening here, Sitharaman said she was impressed with the comments made by TATA Sons Ltd Chairman N Chandrashekharan who remarked that the government should trust people and its own citizens.

"My first attempt and also an earnest attempt which continues today is to decriminalise everything to do with Companies law or related laws. The very point Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) keeps talking," she said.

Sitharaman said in Companies Law, there are a number of sections leading to a criminal approach and penalties of even jail terms.

"I had gone through this with a tooth comb. Decriminalising Companies Law ensuring no other act of Government whether it is Income Tax or your PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) will have such an impact. We are making sure that aspect will be addressed," she said.

Elaborating, she said, "We do not want a law which is going to treat every business house with suspicion. That is not the intent of this government at all."

She said it was one of the initiatives the government had planned as part of steps towards taking the country to a USD 5 trillion economy, ensuring trust between the government and businesses.

Earlier, to a query posed by a member of the audiencethat the government was pumping money into banks which had huge non-performing assets, she said banks are required to perform critical functions in an economy.

Sitharaman said once PA was around Rs 10 lakh crore. "It has come down to Rs 8 lakh crore, it has further come down now..when we are talking about NPA and when money is given to banks, it is not that the banks need to take that money and happy with that...go after those who failed the bank by not paying dues. Get the money back..," she said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,532.00 -3.08
Bharti Airtel 509.25 1.85
TCS 2,170.25 -2.16
Kotak Mahindra 1,618.05 -4.70
HDFC Bank 1,254.90 -1.80
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Power Grid Corp 204.80 3.75
Bharti Airtel 509.25 1.85
Asian Paints 1,846.20 0.82
ITC 241.90 0.85
ICICI Bank 534.85 0.74
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Kotak Mahindra 1,618.05 -4.70
Reliance 1,532.00 -3.08
NTPC 118.70 -2.06
ONGC 122.35 -2.39
TCS 2,170.25 -2.16
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram