Attention! Your Old 500-Rupee Notes Now Cost Thousands

Are you in urgent need of cash? Would you like to earn thousands of rupees within a short time? If yes, then here’s some good news for you. If you have an old note of Rs 500 (the ones which were in circulation prior to demonetization in November 2016) then you can earn Rs 10,000 without having to work hard.

When a note (of whichever denomination) is issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), it is printed keeping a fixed pattern in mind. Thus, while all the notes are similar in appearance, if there is some mistake during printing a note and it gets circulated in the market, then that note becomes invaluable. Right now, old 500 rupee notes have been categorized as ‘rare Indian currency’.

If you do possess an old 500 rupee note, then you should first immediately check whether its serial number has been printed twice. If not, then you can earn around Rs 5,000 from this note. Also, if any particular edge of a 500 rupee note is larger than usual, then you can get 10,000 rupees for that note. For this, you just need to find a website which is accepting such notes in exchange for a good sum of money.

It is an easy process since the note can be sold online. At this moment, there are numerous websites where old coins and notes are being traded in exchange for money. If your old notes adhere to the set conditions, then you can earn handsomely.

First, you have to register on the website as a seller of currency. Once this is done, you need to take a clear picture of the note and upload it on the platform. Following this, you will be contacted by people who you can sell those notes to.

