Atul Jerath Steps Down from ITC Board

Conglomerate ITC Ltd on Saturday said Atul Jerath has stepped down from its board of directors following his retirement from The Oriental Insurance Company. This would be effective from Saturday, the Kolkata-headquartered company said in a regulatory filing.

“Mr Atul Jerath has stepped down from the Board of Directors of the Company with effect from May 1, 2021, consequent to his retirement from The Oriental Insurance Company Ltd," it said. Jerath (60) had joined the ITC Board as a Non-Executive Director effective from January 31, 2020, representing the General Insurers’ (Public Sector) Association of India.

