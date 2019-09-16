English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
August Wholesale Inflation Remains Unchanged from July at 1.08%
Wholesale food prices in August rose 5.75% year-on-year, compared with a 4.54% rise a month earlier.
Image for representation only/Reuters
New Delhi: India's annual wholesale price inflation in August was 1.08%, government data showed on Monday, remaining unchanged from the previous month.
Last month, the annual wholesale price inflation was largely in line with a forecast of 1.04% by economists in a Reuters poll.
