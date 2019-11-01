Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Auto Stocks Mixed as October Sales Data Fails to Cheer Investors

Maruti Suzuki saw its domestic sales rise 4.5% year-on-year in October, driven by festive season sales and heavy discounts.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 1, 2019, 1:30 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Maruti Suzuki, Maruti Suzuki XL6, XL6
Image for Representation (Photo: Arjit Garg/News18.com)

Shares of auto companies were trading mixed on Friday after monthly sales data for the festive month of October failed to meet analyst expectations.

In afternoon trade, the Nifty Auto index was down 0.42%. Apollo Tyres Ltd was the biggest gainer in the auto pack, up 1.3%, followed by Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (up 0.5%), Bajaj Auto Ltd (0.2%) and Hero MotoCorp Ltd (up 0.17%). Among the losers were Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd (down 2.5%), TVS Motor Co. Ltd (down 0.9%), Ashok Leyland Ltd (0.85%) and Tata Motors Ltd (down 0.76%). Shares of Eicher Motors Ltd were trading unchanged.

The country’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki saw its domestic sales rise 4.5% year-on-year in October, driven by festive season sales and heavy discounts. The company sold 1.53 lakh units against 1.46 lakh units in the same month last year. However, the number came in lower than Nomura’s expectation of 1.7 lakh units.

Meanwhile, commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland posted 35% year-on-year decline in sales at 9,857 units in October, according to its stock exchange filing. Escorts Ltd sold 13,353 tractors last month, an increase of 1.6% from the year-ago period.

Two-wheeler company Bajaj Auto said total sales fell 9% year-on-year to 463,208 vehicles in October. However, this was the highest monthly sales number so far this year.

Analysts were expecting strong growth in auto sales for the month of October after 11 months of decline as both the Hindu festivals of Navratri and Diwali occurred in the same month, leading to a decent demand scenario in the market.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
NIFTY 50

11,878.90 +1.45 ( +0.01%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 67.85 -3.62
Zee Entertain 302.50 16.08
SBI 313.30 0.29
IndusInd Bank 1,375.50 4.74
Dr Reddys Labs 2,760.10 -0.83
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 67.80 -3.76
HDFC 2,141.00 0.32
Zee Entertain 302.00 15.80
Motilal Oswal 687.55 11.07
SBI 313.40 0.37
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Zee Entertain 301.55 15.71
Bharti Infratel 200.45 5.67
IndusInd Bank 1,373.95 4.63
Bajaj Finserv 8,388.00 3.12
JSW Steel 232.30 1.89
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,374.00 4.77
ITC 261.70 1.61
Axis Bank 746.00 1.36
Sun Pharma 438.40 1.11
Bajaj Finance 4,065.10 1.00
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
M&M 584.00 -3.70
Yes Bank 67.85 -3.62
TCS 2,205.75 -2.82
IOC 142.95 -2.62
Asian Paints 1,775.10 -1.91
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 67.80 -3.76
M&M 583.95 -3.65
TCS 2,206.65 -2.80
Asian Paints 1,775.35 -1.95
HCL Tech 1,143.75 -1.68
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram