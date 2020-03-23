Automakers Near Chennai Halt Production, Announce Plant Closures as TN Locked Down Due to Coronavirus

Chennai: Several manufacturers in the automotive and electronics belt near Chennai have announced closure of their plants and have sent their staff on leave with play after the Tamil Nadu government implemented fresh curbs to control the spread of coronavirus.

The state government on Monday announced a full lockdown as well as prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC across the state, under which assembly of five people together is banned. The order will come into effect from sundown on Tuesday.

Manufacturers such as TVS, Ford and Hyundai, as well as several others vendors announced that they would stop operations at their plants.

Hyundai Motor India Ltd said it was suspending manufacturing operations at its Chennai facility until further notice to stop the spread of coronavirus. “We will await further notifications from State Government to resume plant operations,” the Korean carmaker said in a statement.

Japanese two-wheeler maker Yamaha also said it was suspending manufacturing at its plants. “The operations at the Surajpur plant in Uttar Pradesh and Faridabad Plant in Haryana has been suspended from 23rd March to 31st March whereas the operations at the Chennai plant in Tamil Nadu will be suspended from 24th March to 31st March. The employees working at the Head Office and Area Offices have been provided with the option to Work from Home till March 31.”

India Cements, too, has announced that it will suspend operations at its facilities in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Rajasthan.

Prohibitory orders will be invoked in Tamil Nadu frim 6pm on Tuesday, Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswamy said on Monday. Health Minister C Vijayabaskar has been maintaining that COVID-19 positive cases in the state have either had recent travel history to countries hit by the outbreak or close contact with patients.

India on Monday saw a surge in positive cases to 433, as confirmed cases rose in Kerala to 92, with cities like Kannur and Kasargod seeing a spike.